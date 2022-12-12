Africa kontries wey dey welcome visitors visa free from di continent

Benin, Seychelles and di Gambia na di only African kontries wey dey allow visitors from all oda African nations visa-free.

Di three kontries rank first, second and third, respectively according to di report wey di “Africa Visa Openness Index, AVOI release.

From di report, e show say almost half of di 54 African kontries require citizens of oda African states to get visa before travelling to dem.

Di report, wey dey jointly produced by di Africa Union Commission and di African Development Bank, note say for Africa Continental Free Trade Area to succeed, dem need to scata non-tariff barriers to trade.

Visa openness mata don be road block to free trade, considering di plans to promote intra-Africa trade through di AfCFTA.

Africans no dey free to move around di continent without applying for visa wey dey costly and dey take time for dem to fit travel, go study, trade, and develop dia businesses.

Di Africa kontries wey be top performers for di report

West Africa kontries account for nine (9) of di top 20 performers and dem be: Benin, di Gambia, Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria, Guinea Bissau, Cape Verde, Togo and Sierra Leone.

Senegal rank fourth, Ghana score fifth while Nigeria rank seventh for African kontries with visa openness based on di report.

Six of di 20 most visa-open kontries dey for East Africa and dem be: Comoros, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, Tanzania and Uganda.

While four (4) of di 20 most visa-open kontries dey for Southern Africa and dem be: Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique and Namibia.

Only one of di 20 most visa-open kontries come from North Africa and na Mauritania.

Meanwhile, none of di 20 most visa-open kontries dey for central Africa.

Afta every-every, di number of kontries inside Africa wey dey offer e-visa increase from 21 for 2019 to 24 for 2020 to 2022.

Some key fact for di report

According to di AVOI report, for 47% of intra-Africa travel, African citizens still need visa before travelling, dis figure na improvement from di 51% wey e be for 2021.

32 kontries still want nationals of at least half of di continent kontries to obtain visa before travelling.

24 African kontries dey offer eVisa, 15 more dan five years ago:

12 kontries introduce eVisa for di last five years.

9 of di AVOI top 20 performers offer eVisa.