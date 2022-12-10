Morocco 0-0 Portugal live updates

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

46 minutes wey don pass

Di Atlas Lions of Morocco fit become di first Arab and African team to reach di semi final of World Cup.

Dem go play Portugal for di third quarter final match today for Al Thumama Stadium.

Achraf Hakimi score Panenka to make history for Morocco as dem secure dia first ever quarter final appearance wit a penalty shoot-out win against Spain for di round of 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo bin dey bench for Portugal starting line-up wen dem beat Switzerland 6-1. Na Goncalo Ramos shine dat day wen e score di first hat-trick of di Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup.

First Half

7mins Morocco respond sharparly with attack of dia own wey end with chance flying over di bar but na offside e be.

6mins Ogbonge chance for Portugal!

One free-kick land for Morocco box and Joao Felix force Bono into flying save.

3mins Whistles ring around di stadium as di Moroccan fans object to an early spell of Portuguese possession. Di Selecao dey carefully keep di ball inside dia own half.

1min KICK-OFF

Morocco vs Portugal line ups

Morocco: Bono, Hakimi, El Yamiq, Saïss, Attiat-Allah, Ounahi, S Amrabat, Amallah, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Dalot, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Guerreiro, Bernardo Silva, Neves, Otávio, Bruno Fernandes, Gonçalo Ramos, João Félix

Morocco vs Portugal team news

Walid Regragui fit miss di services of West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd afta di player suffer injury during di game against Spain.

Romain Saiss and Sofyan Amrabat also remain doubtful to make di starting lineup due to injury concerns.

Portugal all-time leading goal scorer and captain Cristiano Ronaldo dey bench once again.

Dis na becos coach Fernando Santos fit wan stick to di same lineup wey e use beat Switzerland.

Goncalo Ramos gp play di game wit Morocco wit plenty of confidence afta e score hat-trick for di big 6-1 win.