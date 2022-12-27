Americans trap for days inside dia cars sake of di ogbonge winter storm

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

27 December 2022, 06:37 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

At least 28 pipo don die for western New York State, most of dem for Buffalo, as one ogbonge winter storm continue to dey hammer North America.

One state official say some pipo trap inside cars for more dan two days during wetin be "probably" di worst storm of dia lifetime.

Up to nine more inches (23cm) of snow dey expected for parts of di state through Tuesday, meteorologists warn.

Di storm stretching from Canada to di Mexican border don kill 56 pipo.

US President Joe Biden approve emergency declaration wey allow federal support for New York State.

"My heart dey wit those wey lost loved ones dis holiday weekend," e tweet.

Mark Poloncarz, di executive for Erie County wia Buffalo dey, say: "We fit see like di light at di end of di tunnel, but no be di end yet."

"Na generational storm," e tok, as e warn say di county never begin chook eye to check di "full damage".

Citing di local medical examiner office, Mr Poloncarz say many of di victims bin die from heart problems while dem dey shovel or blow snow.

Dem find some dead inside dia vehicles.

State Govnor Kathy Hochul, wey come from Buffalo, earlier say: "E dey [like] going to a war zone, and di vehicles along di sides of di roads dey shocking.

"She add say many emergency vehicles been dey unable to reach worst-hit areas or hook for inside snow themselves.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, More snow dey expected for parts of Ontario on Tuesday

One local family with young children - between di age of two to six - bin get to wait for 11 hours before dem rescue dem in di early hours of Christmas Day (Sunday).

"I bin dey basically hopeless," di father, Zila Santiago, tell CBS News.

E say e bin manage to stay warm by keeping di engine running and play games wit di children to distract dem.

Dem expect to find more victims once di melting snow reveal trapped vehicles and allow access to remote homes.

Di "bomb cyclone" winter storm - wey dey happun wen atmospheric pressure fall, cause heavy snow and winds - don disturb travel across di US.

Forecasters say tins go calm down in di next few days, but di advice remain to avoid travelling unless e dey essential.

Over di weekend an estimated 250,000 homes and businesses experience blackouts - although dem don steadily restore di power.

Dem also record storm-related deaths for Vermont, Ohio, Missouri, Wisconsin, Kansas, and Colorado.

South Florida temperatures drop so low, sotay iguanas freeze and fall from trees.

Di western US state of Montana na di worst hit by di cold, with temperatures wey drop to -50F (-45C).

For Canada, di provinces of Ontario and Quebec face di storm palava pass.