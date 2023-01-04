Father Ejike Mbaka don return afta months of 'pilgrimage'

Wia dis foto come from, ADORATION MINISTRY, ENUGU

20 minutes wey don pass

Di worshipers for di Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria dey filled wit joy as dia leader, Father Ejike Mbaka return to Nigeria.

Di Akanu Ibiam Airport for Enugu bin full of pipo wey bin go dia to welcome Mbaka – most of dem na members of im Church.

Fr Mbaka bin return from America wia e bin go do pilgrimage for St Andrew Abbey Monastery for Los Angeles.

Adoration worshipers bin don full di Enugu airport since early mor-mor on Wednesday to welcome Father Mbaka, but di plane wey carry am arrive around 12 noon.

Father Mbaka punishment

Remember say Fr Ejike Mbaka trip to di 'Monastery' na punishment.

Bishop of di Catholic Church for Enugu, Callistus Onaga bin sama am di punishment sake of some tins wey Mbaka tok – most of im tok na on top controversial issues.

Di Bishop bin tok say those tins no dey in line wit di Catholic Church faith.

Worshippers of di Catholic Adoration Ministry for Enugu, Nigeria, bin protest different times sake of dem send dia leader go monastry

Father Mbaka followers bin protest di Enugu Bishop new order for how di Adoration ministry go work.

Bifor now, Bishop Onaga bin close di Adoration Ministry for three months sake of some of di tins wey Mbaka dey tok wen im dey preach gospel and how im dey pray.

On Friday, 30 September, news comot say di Adoration prayer ministry go start again on Sunday, 2 October 2022.

But di Bishop give order of how tins go be from now on.

As church reopen, Mbaka tell im followers say Bishop don send anoda priest Fr. Amadi to replace am as head of di ministry until, im, Mbaka do wetin dem give am do to.

Order wey di Bishop bin give am include say:

No more Wednesday and Friday prayers

Na only Sunday Mass dem go fit do for di Chaplaincy

Fr M﻿﻿﻿baka ghan no fit do Mass dia

Fr Mbaka go go for prayer pilgrimage until di Bishop order am to return

Wia dis foto come from, ADORATION MINISTRY ENUGU Wetin we call dis foto, Ejikemuwa Camillus Mbaka.

Who be Father Mbaka?

Im full name na Ejikemuwa Camillus Mbaka.

Im from Ituku village wey dey Awgu local goment area for Enugu State.

E go secondary school for St Vincent' School for Agbaogugu, Enugu State.

Im later join St Joseph Seminary Ikot-Ekpene.

Mbaka become reverend father for July 1995, meaning say im don dey priesthood for 26 years.

Until im removal on Sunday 2 October, im bin be di head of one chapel wey dem dey call Adoration Ministry.

Di ministry don attract thousands of members.

Mbaka na popular church musician wey don sing many songs including: "Miracle Worker", "Jesus mụ na gị ga-ebi", Ebube Muonso", "Aka Ndi Muo Ozi", "Ike M Kwo Aba, "Jesus Obu Ngwongwo", "Chideraa"etc.

E be owner of di company Aqua Rapha wey dey manufacture drinking water and Yoghurt.