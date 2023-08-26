How World Cup final kiss land Spanish FA president for trouble

World governing body Fifa, don suspend Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales, from "all football-related activities for national and international level" for an initial period of 90 days.

Rubiales suspension dey come sake of di plenty palava wey surround di kiss e give midfielder, Jenni Hermoso afta Spain win England for di Women World Cup final.

Fifa Disciplinary Committee Chairman, Jorge Ivan Palacio for inside statement say di suspension go take effect from Saturday 26 August.

E add say dem no go comment on di disciplinary action until proceedings against Rubiales dey concluded.

Fifa bin already don open disciplinary proceedings against di 46-year-old on Thursday.

Fifa also order say make Rubiales or any representative of di federation (RFEF) no try contact Hermoso or anybody wey dey close to her.

How di mata take reach here

Rubiales behaviour for di Women World Cup final don draw attention from all ova di world, and goment ministers dey call for im resignation.

DI 46-year-old bin watch Spain 1-0 win ova England from di VIP area of Stadium Australia for Sydney.

But wetin suppose be celebration of di women’s game across di kontri don turn to big kasala between di players and di Spanish football federation afta di president of di governing body, Luis Rubiales, kiss midfielder Jenni Hermoso for mouth during di medal presentation ceremony.

She say she no give consent to di kiss – and she deny claims say she lift Rubiales feet comot from ground.

20 August - During di ceremony wey happun afta di World Cup final, di Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales bin first hug forward Jenni Hermoso come later kiss her on di lips.

Hermoso bin later react to di kiss during one live stream say she "no enjoy" di kiss.

For inside statement she release in her Instagram account, Hermosho say Rubiales actions bin "cut short” di celebration wey follow Spain World Cup victory.

21 August - Rubiales issue apology, e say "sorry for those wey dey offended" oda footballers condemn wetin e do, di media and even di Spanish prime minister, and some goment officials say make e step down.

24 August - World football governing body Fifa open disciplinary proceedings to examine Rubiales actions.

25 August - Rubiales insist for one RFEF emergency meeting say im no go resign, and e say di kiss na "consensual".

25 August - Di Spanish government say dem don begin legal proceedings to suspend Rubiales, and di Spanish secretary of sport tok say im "want dis to be Spanish football's MeToo moment".

25 August - Later dat day, Hermoso bin release one statement on Instagram wey kick against Rubiales claims, she say "at no time... im kiss ever dey consensual".

25 August - 81 Spanish players – wey include all 23 players wey go di Women World Cup - announce say dem no go play for Spain women team until dem remove Rubiales from im position.

26 August - Di Spanish football federation say e go take legal action against Hermoso over ontop her "lies" about di kiss.

26 August - Fifa announce say dem don provisionally suspend Rubiales pending di outcome of dia disciplinary proceedings.

How world pipo dey react to di kiss mata

Spanish players, clubs and organisations don speak out - largely against Rubiales.

Irene Montero, di Spanish equlities minister, on Friday evening post one video on X (formerly Twitter) where she repeat her goment support for Jenni Hermoso.

"Our society dey para sake of dis kiss wey happun without consent and wit di sexist attitude of Luis Rubiales and all di pipo wey hail am for im response," she tok.

"But di most important thing be say di players for our team and especially Jenni Hermoso know say dem no dey alone and our duty as institutions and as goment na to stand wit dem as dem exercise dia rights.

Di Lionesses – wey Spain beat last Sunday to win di World Cup – also don ome out to support Hermoso.

One statement wey di England women’s team release say “We all stand wit you, @jennihermoso plus all di players of di Spanish women’s team”.

Di statement add say “you no need to convince pipo to take action against any form of harassment”.

Alexia Putellas, one Ballon d'Or winner and anoda member of di World Cup-winning team team, tok say: "Dis dey unacceptable. It is over. I dey wit you partner Jenni Hermoso."

Anoda team-mate, Aitana Bonmati, write: "Limits dey wey pipo no fit cross and we no fit tolerate dis. We dey wit you partner."

Several Spanish football clubs, including Barcelona, Sevilla, Espanyol and Racing Santander, don also release statements wey condemn Rubiales action.

Who is Jenni Hermoso?

Di player for di centre of all dis kasala na Jenni Hermoso – she be one highly decorated footballer wey pipo reason as one of Spain best ever female footballers.

Dem born her for 1990, Hermoso currently dey play for di Mexican club side CF Pachuca.

She be di granddaughter of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Antonio Hernandez, and she join di Madrid-based club youth system wen she be 12 years old. She make her her senior debut in 2012.

Her career don carry her go several teams for Spain and across Europe. She spend most of her career for FC Barcelona, where she play from 2013 to 2017 and from 2019 until last year.

Hermoso dey widely regarded as one of di best forwards for di women game, and pipo see her as legend for both Spain and Barcelona.

She be di top goalscorer for both teams, and she don score 181 goals for Barcelona and 51 for Spain.

Hermoso don win six Spanish league titles, di Champions League, plus di World Cup, among oda honours. She win di Pichichi – di award dem dey give player wey score di most goals for di Spanish league – she get five times record.

Who be di controversial Spanish FA chief? - Luis Rubiales

Luis Rubiales don make global headlines for kissing Jenni Hermoso.

Pressure dey on di 46-year-old – wey once play three games for di Scottish Premier League – some pipo dey call for im resignation sake of di incident wey happun afta Spain win for di Women's World Cup.

Dem born Rubiales for 1977 for Canary Islands, e play football mainly for Spain lower leagues and e eventually finish for Scotland

He become di president of di Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) for 2010. One former employee Tamara Ramos bin recently claim say Rubiales bin disgrace her during her time for di AFE - di Spanish football federation tok say di mata no be true.

Rubiales become di boss of di federation for 2018. Im tenure start controversially, wen e sack Spain manager Julen Lopetegui just two days before dia 2018 men World Cup opener afta e discover say Lopetegui don agree to coach Real Madrid afta di tournament

For 2019, one architect, Yasmine Eid-Macchet accuse am of assault and non-payment wen she renovate im house. Court clear Rubiales of di accuse for 2021

E chop accuse of conflict of interest wen messages between him and former player Gerard Pique leak, as dem dey discuss one deal to play di Spanish Super Cup for Saudi Arabia – e deny di accuse.

Rubiales also chop accuse say e claim rent expenses from di federation plus say e record compromising calls wit goment officials – again, e deny am.

Most recently, Rubiales don continue to support divisive women coach Jorge Vilda – di pesin wey plenty players don continue to protest against despite im World Cup victory.