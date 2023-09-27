Gymnastics Ireland apologise give black girl wey dem jump pass during medal presentation ceremony

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

27 September 2023, 12:19 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Gymnastics Ireland don apologise to di family of on Nigerian-Irish girl wey dem jump and pass, no give medal for one events ceremony for Ireland.

Di incident occur for one Gymstart event for Dublin for March 2022, wia small pikin dem bin line up dey collect medal award but na only di Nigerian-Irish girl, di only black pikin for di line, no collect.

Pipo don watch video of di incident wey appear some days ago millions of times for social media.

Gymnastics Ireland say dem dey apologise "for di vex wey e cause".

For statement wey dem release on Monday, di governing body say e "deeply sorry", and say e know say e need to do more to make sure say "notin like dis go happen again" and e condemn "any form of racism".

Di dia apology dey occur afta pipo don criticise dem tire for social media, including US gymnastics legend Simone Biles, wey post say di video "break her heart", come add say "room no dey for racism in any sport".

Statement wey di organisation release on Friday agree say dem receive complain from di girl parents wey allege racist behaviour for March 2022.

E say dem get independent mediation wey lead to "resolution wey di two sides agree for August 2023".

As part of Gymnastics Ireland investigation of di incident, di official wey commit "express deep regret for wetin e describe as honest error".

Gymnastics Ireland say di official write apology letter. E also say di girl bin get her medal afta di ceremony.

But, Irish Independent on Sunday quote say di girl mama anonymously say she believed Gymnastics Ireland fail to apologise for public and she plan to carry di mata go Gymnastics Ethics Foundation for Switzerland.

Di new statement from Gymnastics Ireland say: "On behalf of di board and staff of Gymnastics Ireland we go like to unreservedly apologise to di gymnast and her family for di upset wey di incident for di GymStart event for March 2022.

"Wetin happun dat day for no happun and for dat we dey deeply sorry.

"We also dey sorry say wetin happun since dat date cause more upset.

"Please know say we don dey act in good faith and wit di best of intentions as we try to settle dis very difficult and sensitive mata.

"We give apology in pesin afta di incident as we believe say dis na di best approach. Afta dat wey come feel say mediation bin be di best way forward."

'We sabi say we need to do more'

Di sport ruling body for Ireland come add say e dey take measures to make sure say e no happun again for future.

"We sabi now say now we need to do more," e tok "We dey committed to make sure say dis kain tin no happun again.

"We appoint independent expert to review our policies and procedures earlier dis year and many recommendations come out wey we dey fully committed to implementing so dis no go ever happun again.

"We go also like to engage wit di girl family and Sport Against Racism Ireland (SARI) to listen to any suggestions wey dey get on how our procedures fit improve.

"We happy to see say di girl still dey participate for Gymnastics Ireland events and we look forward to welcoming her back to our future events also.