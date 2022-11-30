Jiang Zemin: Former Chinese leader die at 96

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

China former leader Jiang Zemin, wey enta power afta di Tiananmen Square protests, don die at di age of 96.

State media tok say e die on Wednesday afternoon.

Zemin na major figure of Chinese history for recent decades wey lead China to speedy growth.

Im death come as China see some of dia most serious protests since Tiananmen, as many dey demonstrate against Covid restrictions.

Jiang Zemin impact for China

Zemin rise to power afta di bloody 1989 crackdown on protestors around Beijing's Tiananmen Square, wey lead to international sanctions against China.

Di event cause bitter power struggle at di top of China’s Communist Party between hard-line reactionaries and reformers.

Sake of di event, dem elevate Zemin to high office. Before dat time, dem dey see Zemin as a slow pesin wey dey too like to follow due process.

Dem choose am as compromise leader sake of say dem beleive say e go unify hardliners and more liberal elements.

Under im leadership, dem forge formidable economy, di Communists tighten dia grip on power, and China take dia place at di top table of world powers.

Zemin oversee di peaceful handover of Hong Kong for 1997, and China entry into the World Trade Organization for 2001 wey link di kontri economy wit dat of di international community.