A﻿ll you need sabi ahead of Ecaudor vs Senegal

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

13 minutes wey don pass

Senegal, wey dey number three for Group A wit three points from dia first two games go go house if dem lose and dem need to win to progress go di next round, unless hosts Qatar beat di Netherlands.

Coach Aliou Cisse don encourage im players say "dem no overthink" di game and keep "cool heads".

"We dey OK, we dey deal wit pressure and stress. For me, dis na good stress," e add.

Meanwhile, Gustavo Alfaro want im Ecuador side to make di "best World Cup for Ecuadorean history" as dem chase a place in di last 16.

Ecuador go qualify for di next round if dem no allow Senegal beat dem for today match by (15:00 GMT).

Alfaro side na second for Group A afta dem beat Qatar and draw against group leaders di Netherlands.

"I dey convinced say we don do everitin wey we fit do, we don do our homework," head coach Alfaro tok.

I﻿f Ecuador progress, dem go match dia all-time best World Cup outing wen dem reach di last 16 for Germany 2006, where England knock dem out.

B﻿ut dem dey play Senegal wey dey 26 places above dem for di world rankings.

"We respect di pecking order, but we no suppose fear. We remain calm but dat one no mean say we dey over-confident - we be triumphalist," Alfaro tok.

"We no just dey tink say we want get draw. We want progress, we want seal our passage, we want play di best World Cup for di Ecuadorean history."

T﻿eam news

Ecuador get hope as captain Enner Valencia, wey bin score all di goals dem play for dis World Cup, go play at least some part for di game despite say knee injury force am out of di pitch against di Netherlands.

Senegal no get new injury concerns.

Match facts

Dis na Ecuador first World Cup match against African nation. Opponents Senegal neva win for both of dia previous World Cup games against South American sides, and di two previous games na final group game of tournament (3-3 against Uruguay for 2002, 0-1 against Colombia for 2018).