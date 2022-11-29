Qatar World Cup 2022: Wetin African teams need to progress to knockout stage

With one or two games left to de end of de Group stage at de Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament, de big question be what be de chances of African teams? Five countries dey rep Africa in de tournament, Ghana, Cameroon, Morocco, Senegal den Tunisia.

Only de top two teams for each group go qualify for de round of 16. Some of dis teams dey need win, draw or by goal advantage if two teams get de same points.

Dis piece go explore what Africa teams for do to qualify for de Round of 16.

Ghana

Ghana go fit enter de round of 16 if dem beat Uruguay for dem final group fixture, despite result of other games. Dem go move to de top of de group if dem win against Uruguay and Portugal lose to South Korea by a wide goal margin. If dem win and Portugal lose by only a one-goal difference, Ghana go fit finish first if dem score more goals against Uruguay.

D﻿e Black Stars go fit also qualify if dem draw wit Uruguay and Portugal defeat South Korea. Dis go leave de West Africans wit four points from de group.

I﻿f Portugal draw wit South Korea and Ghana play draw wit Uruguay, de Black Stars go still finish second behind Portugal wit four points.

G﻿hana go comot from de tournament if dem lose to Uruguay ni matter wetin Portugal and South Korea play for de other game.

Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 to climb di Group H ladder 28th November 2022

Cameroon

Cameroon for win dia last match and hope say de other games go in dia favour. Similar to Tunisia, Cameroon need a victory against five-time World Cup winners Brazil to progress. Brazil already don qualify for de last 16 but for Cameroon, dem go hope say de outcome of Serbia-Switzerland game go give dem lifeline for de round of 16.

C﻿ameroon must win Brazil by a solid goal margin to finish wit four points and hope Serbia defeat Switzerland.

I﻿f Serbia and Switzerland play draw, Cameroon need to defeat Brazil by more dan one goal to improve dia goal difference wey currently stand at -1.

Morocco

Morocco need one point to qualify to de next stage. A draw in dia final match against Canada on Thursday go give dem de needed qualification. Morocco go fit win de group if dem win and Belgium beat Croatia.

B﻿ut de Atlas Lions go fail to qualify if dem lose to Canada and Belgium also defeat Croatia by less dan one goal margin.

I﻿f e happun like dat, both Morocco and Croatia go finish on de same four points but de 2018 World Cup finalists get better goal scored record dan di North Africans.

Tunisia

Three points for dia last game fit no go be enough for Tunisia who dey bottom of dia group if de North Africans beat defending champions France, who already don qualify for de round of 16. Tunisia go fit progress on goal difference if dem win France by any margin and den Australia-Denmark ends in a draw. But a win for Denmark go reduce dia chances down to goal difference, goals scored or even, possibly, de fair play record.

A﻿ draw against France no go dey enough as dem go finish de group wit just two points from three matches.

T﻿unisia must defeat France for dia final group game to stand any chance of qualification

Senegal

Senegal need either win or draw to qualify for de next round. Currently at 3 points, if dem secure win against Ecuador dis go give dem 6 points on de group table. Senegal go fit go through with draw only if Netherlands lose to Qatar by margin of three or more goals.