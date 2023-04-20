Between AY, Basket Mouth and Julius Agwu – Wetin dey occur?

No be strange tin to see celebrities wey no dey pass di same lane weda for Nigeria or any part of di world.

'Beef' as dem dey call am, na part of wetin celebrities dey take separate dem sef from dia competitors.

Di one wey dey happun between stand-up comedians for Nigeria no dey hidden.

Ayo Makun wey pipo sabi as AY and Bright Okpocha alias Basket Mouth don dey on top dis I-no-go gree mata between dem sef for a long time.

Dia mata don long sotay anoda comedian, Julius 'D Genius' Agwu don also dey involved.

We go enta isnide wetin fit don cause dis long time quarell between former friends and collegues wey dey do well for di entertainment industry.

As tins be, Ayo Makun don warn say im go sama im senior colleague Julius Agwu wit slanderous lawsuit if e no stop to dey accuse am of “bewitchment,” plus allegations say im hijack im Easter Sunday Comedy Shows.

AY dey react to one viral video wey show as oga Agwu dey explain how AY take hijack im Easter Sunday Comedy shows and how im sickness take start.

AY wey dey popular wit im comedy shows and movies say if oga Agwu continue to dey damage im reputation, im go carry am go court.

"Fast forward to 2023, here we dey again wit dis libelous video wey I no go tolerate. Should dis continue without any proof to your claims of me bewitching you, I go file slanderous lawsuit against you for consistently trying to damage my reputation," AY post for im Instagram account.

Di video wey cause di recent outburst bin show how veteran comedian dey tell some pipo how AY take hijack im shows by promoting im own shows for di same date and how im sickness start afta e call AY.

“Dem tell me say Ayo dey do publicity, I call Ayo say why you dey do publicity on Easter Sunday, na my date be dat, I dey follow Ayo tok, Ayo switch off im fone.

"Play, Play, Play, I begin sick, I begin slim down, Some pipo dey tell me, I go say I no know. I start to dey shoot di vendor, di day I finish to shoot di Vendor, I go house say make I sleep small, as I sleep na im I begin get seizure,” Oga Julius tok for di video.

However, AY react say im dey project peace across board no mean say im be weakling as im no dey find "friendship wey dey laced wit negativity."

AY show receipts to clear allegations

AY for im verified Instagram account tok say wetin di veteran comedian tok no be true as e show receipts of date and time wen Julius Agwu shows hold, how Agwu feature for im own AY Live shows, di cordial relationship wey exist between di two of dem and ask say, how e dey possible make oga Agwu claim say im take over im Easter Sunday show?

E say di truth na di way to cure lies for place as internent no dey ever forget.

“Confam say Laff 4 Christ Sake stop for 2009 and come back on October 23, 2011. Di same yeat I do AY Live on Workers Day, May 1. (Wey obviously no be Easter Sunday).

“Confam Laff 4 Christ Sake happun for London on Easter Sunday, April 8, 2012. (I dey here dey wonder how you wan take do both London and Nigeria di same day).

“Confam Laff 4 Christ Sake happun for Port Harcourt on Good Friday, March 29, 2013 (And no be on Easter Sunday).

“Confam Julius D Genius dey perform for AY Live on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2013 (Wey I believe go be problem if true-true I cut call on senior colleague wey hold claim di same date).

“Confam our cordial relationship as family friends afta my Easter show for 2013 ( I still dey wonder at what point I cut call on you for us to still see ourselves as families).

“Confam me as a performing act for your London show for 2015 ( where I gatz buy my own airline ticket to support you sake of di unforeseen situation wey happun to you).” AY write for im Instagram post.

Wetin happun between AY and Basketmouth

All these day come, afta one recent interview wey AY get wit ogbonge media pesin, Chude Jideowo wia e shed more light about di several years of beef wey dey between im and anoda ogbonge comedian, Basket Mouth get for di industry.

For di interview wit Chude, AY bin tok how N30,000 bin cause wahala between im and im colleague, Basket Mouth, how di mata don divide dem and how di beef still dey ground till now and all efforts for peace between dem no work out.

Basket Mouth neva respond to wetin AY tok.

Julius Agwu wey put mouth for di mata say di two popular comedians neva tok wetin be di real issue between dem.

“I no tink say na just di N30,000. Maybe more issues dey. Na we dey backstage so we no go fit know. Maybe e get anoda tin wey dey vex dem, wey dem carry for mind wey dem no fit tok becos wen you tok about some certain tin; Laugh For Christ Sake, na every Easter Sunday but AY begin do promo say e dey do one show.

“I call AY dey talk to am say Easter na my day, AY cut fone on me. I dey sure say e cut di phone, I dey sure. I dey do Laugh For Christ Sake for dat date. Every Easter. Based on Basektmouth and AY quarrel over N30, 000. E depend, maybe Basketmouth dey vex for anoda tin but e no make am clear. Dat na di fact.” Oga Agwu tok.

How fans dey react

All these dramas wey dey happun for di entertainment industry, don make dia fans tell dem to come out and tell Nigerians wetin really dey occur and wetin dey happun exactly for di industry, becos as e dey now, e be like say water don pass garri.

