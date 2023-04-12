'Dis handwork na di greatest gift my papa give me'- Female aluminium fabricator

one hour wey don pass

22 -year old female aluminium fabricator say di handwork wey she lear na from her papa.

Salihu Hannah Ohiza say dis aluminium work na di best gift wey her papa give am.

For interview wit BBC Pidgin di young undergraduate tok how she sponsor her own education wit di job wey many females dey fear to do.

Ohiza dey make buckets, pots, kettle and oda household items from aluminium sheets.

She explain how pipo dey learn and give her tins from her live video wia she dey showcase her hand work.

“E get one streaming app wey pipo recommend for me say make I dey showcase my work”.

'Pipo bin dey yab me'

Wetin we call dis foto, Hannah Salihu

Di young lady tok say some pipo dey yab her say wetin woman like her dey do wit hammer.

She explain how pipo try to discourage her say make she leave di work go look for work wey women dey do.

“As dem dey tok dat tin, na di gift wey some pipo dey give me and di achievement wey I don see for dis work, I put my eyes becos doz pipo wey dey make dat kain yeye comment no go feed me”.

Ohiza say na since she dey 10 years old she don dey do aluminium work afta she learn am from her papa wen she bin dey small.

“How I take learn di work be say I dey like stay wit my papa wenever e dey work becos im dey like gist very well.

Ohiza get National Diploma certificate but say she neva further her education sake of moni matter and some oda tins.

“I decide to work wit my papa for some time bifor I go back to school”.

Di risk and challenges

For Ohiza, one of di biggest challenges wey dey di work na how dem no dey quick get material sometimes.

“If we wan go buy from company e go too dey costly for pipo to buy so dat na why we dey buy pieces”.

“I no dey mass produce, I dey produce on small scale, sometimes I fit work plenti keep am for house, wen di tin don dey expensive like Sallah time, Christmas time I go sell am dat time.

She tok say di tin wey difficult pass for di work na di tools wey dem dey hold.

Di reason na sake of say all di materials wey dey needed be iron from work tools to the work material.

“Me wey don dey do dis work for like 12 years now fit stay for like two years I no go get any injury, let say someone wey just start for two months now fit just hold hammer and injure”.

'I don achieve plenti tins for dis work'

Ohiza further tok say anytime wey she look her papa she dey appreciate am well becos e don really teach am a lot.

“I don achieve a lot becos if I look my life well, I dey see say I no dey live like most of my age mate”.

She say for di past 10 years now she no dey bother her parents for finance.

“I dey pay my school fees, sometimes sef dem go even wan support me I be like abeg leave am”.

Na me sponsor my OND education, my papa no fit remember di last time e support me wit anytin.

Ohiza advise young pipo like her say make dem learn one skill.

“Dis work don really give me plenti respect from plenti pipo, di way dem dey look at me.