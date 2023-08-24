Why Ghana athletes withdraw from Athletics championship for Budapest

Author, Komla Adom

Role, Senior Journalist, BBC Pidgin

Reporting from Ghana

7 minutes wey don pass

Ghana im hope say di kontri go win medal for di ongoing world athletics championship don die.

Dis na afta two of dia athletes withdraw from di championship for Budapest sake of injury.

Plenty wahala characterize di build up to di kontri’s participation as dem bounce some athletes dia visa wey odas hurt.

Di latest twist mean say Ghana for wait longer to end dia medal drought wey date back to 2005 for Helsinki.

Already, two of Ghana athletes Rose Yeboah (high jump) den Safo Ansah (4x100m bin no go di championship.

Di Ghana Athletics Association tok say Rose im passport get wahala - sake of ibi less than six months wey e go expire.

Di Ghana athletics association also add one athlete, Safo Ansah for di relay team as reserve sake of one key athlete Benjamin Azamati don injure before di championship.

Benjamin na di kontri top sprinter wey go fit win medal medal before.

But Safo Ansah too no go Budapest sake of di Hungarian consulate reject im visa application.

Di Ghana athletics association tok say “im no get any explanation from di consulate why dem reject Safo im visa application”.

Who be di two athletes wey hurt for Budapest?

Wetin we call dis foto, James Dadzie be Ghana's reigning national 200m record-holder

James Dadzie be Ghana’s reigning national 200m record-holder.

Im move to di US afta running for di university of Ghana.

Di 21-year-old be star performer for western texas college plus record of 19.79 seconds last April.

Di championship be im chance to announce im presence for di world stage afta di US college exploits.

De second person na Joseph Amoah. E also win bronze for Ghana at di men's 200m for 2022 commonwealth games.

Joseph get season record of 20.42 seconds, for Miramar Invitational for Florida.

Together wit three odas, Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati den Oduro Manu, dem chop fifth for di 2022 World Championship for Oregon.

Dem set national record of 38.07 seconds.

James den Joseph be di kontri’s hope for glory for Budapest.

How dem injure

Di athletics association tok say Joseph den James don “hurt while dem dey run di 200m heats on August 23”.

“James don tear im hamstring about 80m into di race”, di association tok for statement.

Dem also add say “Joseph fracture im right toe afta im run for di 200m heat.”

Two of di athletes now dey undergo treatment as dem withdraw from di championships.

Ghana sports ministry say dem go support dia treatment for US plus $8000.

Wetin di injuries mean for di team

Ghana im last achievement for di athletics championship be in 2005 for Helsinki.

At di time, Magaret Simpson den Ignisious Gaisah get medal for heptathlon den long jump.

Na di hopes of di kontri dey for James den di men’s 4x100m relay team make dem win medal take end di drought.

Di two injured athletes also for run di men’s 200m semi-finals on August 24.

Dem also schedule say dem go run di men’s 200m final on August 25.

Dia injury mean say ghana no go participate for di 200m races.

Wey di 4x100m relay also dey in limbo.

Team Ghana for hope say world athletics body no go sanction dem sake of di withdrawals.

If dem no participate for di race dia chances say dem go qualify for di 2024 Olympic Games for Paris also dey slim.