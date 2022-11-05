Di "best vitamin" wey fit keep your brain young and healthy

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

38 minutes wey don pass

To start well na to pay attention to wetin we dey chop.

To maintaining a balanced diet na to make sure say wen you dey eat, you chop koret vitamins wey dey important to make yor body function well and to prevent cognitive decline.

Make una note say "na 13 vitamins wey dey essential for di normal functioning of cells, dia growth and development", na wetin di US National Library of Medicine tok.

Vitamins naturally dey inside food, so e dey important to know wetin we dey put inside our belle.

"You get di power at di end of your fork," na wetin psychiatrist and nutritionist Uma Naidoo, from Harvard Medical School, tell BBC.

Dr. Naidoo is di author of "This is your brain on food", a guide to foods wey pesin fit chop to improve your mental health.

Dis document lists di most harmful foods and di ones wey you go try to avoid.

For specialists, one ogbonge vitamin dey key wey go keep your brain young and healthy.

Wetin be di best vitamin to protect your brain from aging?

Wia dis foto come from, GENTILEZA Wetin we call dis foto, Uma Naidoo, na psychiatrist and nutritionist for Harvard Medical School

‘How I survive stage four breast cancer afta doctors give up on me' 30th October 2022

B vitamins na di best vitamins wey cover many aspects of brain health.

Dem dey plenti and evrinone of dem get important work for di brain.

Why vitamin B? Wetin dey so special about am?

Na eight types of B vitamins dey.

Vitamin B-1, called thiamin, dey involved in basic cell functions and di metabolism of different nutrients to help us get energy.

Low thiamine levels fit lead to poor cognitive function, and oda problems for di body.

Vitamin B-12, or cobalamin, dey essential for di formation of red blood cells and DNA, e dey also supports di nervous system, brain development and function.

E dey do more specific things like to help break down homocysteine, one protein wey dey damage di heart- wey fit also lead to some form of dementia.

Too much eating of healthy food fit harm your health?

How five kontris including Nigeria dey struggle to feed 22nd August 2022

"One of my favorite vitamins wey I dey tok mabout evritime na vitamin B-9, wey get folic acid.

E dey helps support optimal neurotransmitter function, brain health, and brain formation. DNA. E dey also promote cellular detoxification", Uma Naidoo explain.

Low folic acid dey associated with poor mood.

Simple eating of green leafy vegetables, wey dey rich in vitamin B-9, a natural folic acid, dey help maintain good mood and good emotional health.

Dis na just di most common factors of some of di B vitamins, wey dey essential for our mental and cognitive health.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Salmon dey rich in vitamin B

Na all B vitamins good for the brain?

Dem get different benefits beyond di brain, but all of dem get element wey dey help di brain.

"Na why wen dem ask, I always say B vitamins na di ones I choose and recommend. Some dey more directly related to di brain, like B-12, B-9 and B-1. And odas help with oda functions of di body wey dey very necessary, like di formation of blood cells", Uma Naidoo explain.

Directly or indirectly, dem dey linked to di functioning of di brain.

Wia you fit find B vitamins? Inside many different foods...

Grains, beans, lentils, legumes and green leafy vegetables dey rich in vitamin B. Di greener di better sake of say dem get plenti folic acid. Yogurt contains vitamins B-2 and B-12. Choose di natural type of yogurt evritime. E get some non-dairy yogurts, wey contain these vitamins... Sunflower seeds too. Na one of di richest sources of vitamin B-5, called pantothenic acid. You ft get Twenty percent of di recommended daily value of dis vitamin if you chop 28 grams of sunflower seeds. E dey easy to add dem to a salad or drink to get dis vitamin and get am into your diet.

Wetin be di recommended daily amount of vitamin B to support brain health?

"When e concern foods, we no dey completely sure evritime of di exact doses of vitamins dem contain. And na wia I wan tok about healthy, complete and balanced diet," Uma Naidoo explain. Everybody microbiome dey totally unique.

Any downsides to consuming vitamin B?

Ms. Naidoo advise pipo make dem no limit diasef to dey chop beans and green leafy vegetables evritime , even if you no get di oda seven B vitamins if you ignore these two foods. Ontop Internet, you go find di different B vitamins and di recommended daily allowances. E dey important to know wetin to chop and di recommended amounts. Your body go absorbs di amount e need and di rest go come out for urine (piss).

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Blueberry yogurt food