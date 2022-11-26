Why thousands of naked pipo volunteer to pose for one artwork for Bondi Beach

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Some 2,500 naked volunteers bin pose in di early morning light for Sydney Bondi Beach for one artwork wey dem design to raise awareness of skin cancer.

Di installation na American photographer Spencer Tunick latest project, wey im wan use encourage Australians to get regular skin checks.

Legislation don change to allow public nudity on di beach for di first time.

Australia na di world worst kontri wey dey affected by skin cancer, di World Cancer Research Fund tok am.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

From 3:30 local time, volunteers gada on di beach to take part for di installation, wey dem do in collaboration wit di charity Skin Check Champions during skin cancer awareness week.

"We get one opportunity to raise awareness about skin checks and I dey honoured... to come here, make my art and just celebrate di body and protection," world-renowned artist Tunick tok for one quotes by Reuters.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Bruce Fisher, 77, wey participate for di event, tell AFP: "I don spend half my life for di sun and get couple of malignant melanomas wey dem take off my back."I think say dis na good cause and I love to take my clothes off on Bondi beach.