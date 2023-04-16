How dem shoot former Indian lawmaker and im broda dead on live TV

Wetin we call dis foto, Atiq Ahmed (right) and im brother Ashraf bin dey take questions from journalists moments before dia death

55 minutes wey don pass

Dem shoot and kill one former Indian politician along wit im brother ontop live for TV.

Atiq Ahmed wey dem bin convict of kidnapping, bin dey under police escort wen di incidence happun.

Im bin dey tok to reporters wen dem pull gun close to im head for Prayagraj, also known as Allahabad.

Afta dem fire di shots on Saturday night, authorities surround three men wey bin dey pose as journalists and dem sharpely take dem into custody.

Dis dey come days afta police bin shoot dead Ahmed teenage son.

Dozens of cases, including kidnapping, murder and extortion, dey registered against Atiq Ahmed ova di past two decades.

One local court bin sentence him and two odas to life in jail for March dis year for one kidnapping case.

Wetin dey cause wahala for Sudan? 3 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, ANI

Ahmed bin don raise alarm before about threat to im own life from police.

Video bin show Ahmed and im brother, Ashraf, for handcuffs, as dem bin dey speak to journalists on dia way for medical check-up for one hospital seconds before dem shoot dem.

For di video, wey full social media and TV channels, Dem ask Ahmed whether him attend im son funeral.

Hm last words to di camera na: "Dem no take us, so we no go."

Di three suspected attackers bin arrive for di site wit motorcycles, police tok. One policeman and a journalist also get injury for di scene.

Following Saturday night incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath don order a judicial probe into di killings and ban large gatherings for di districts of Uttar Pradesh state to ensure peace.

Experts don raise questions on how gunmen kill one man in front of di media and police.

BBC Hindi correspondent Anant Zanane wey dey report from Prayagraj say di city dey like a lockdown-like situation.

Who Atiq Ahmed be?

Na pesin wey get long run both for politics and wit di criminal world. Im first accuse come for 1979 for one murder case.

Den di next 10 years him emerge as pesin wey get strong influence for di western part of Allahabad city.

E win im first election as an independent candidate and become a state lawmaker for 1989. Him go on to win di seat for two consecutive terms and im fourth win come as a lawmaker from di regional Samajwadi party (SP).

For 2004, e win a seat for di federal election as an SP candidate and become an MP.

Meanwhile, dem continue to file cases against am for Allahabad and oda parts of di state.

Ahmed bin contest a few more elections for di next decade but im lose all of dem.

For 2019, India top court give order to move am to one jail for Gujarat state afta e emerge say im bin plan attacks on one businessman from one prison for Uttar Pradesh wia im bin dey await trial for another case.

Dem bring am back to Prayagraj for March from Gujarat to appear for one local court as di court announce im sentencing for one kidnapping case.

Ahmed also bin dey city for questioning for other cases. Him brother Ashraf, wey bin dey jail for Bareilly district, also come di city for questioning.

Dem bin question both of dem for di February murder of Umesh Pal, one key witness for di 2005 murder of Raju Pal, one lawmaker wey belong to di regional Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Raju Pal bin defeat Ashraf for di 2004 assembly elections for Atiq Ahmed political stronghold.

Na February dis year dem kill Umesh Pal when several pipo shoot am.

Dem name Atiq Ahmed teenage son Asad and few odas as di main suspects for di Umesh Pal murder case.

Police kill Asad and another man earlier dis week for wetin dem describe as a shootout.

'Crime don reach in peak for UP'

Last month India Supreme Court refuse to hear Ahmed petition wia im allege threat to im life from police.

Uttar Pradesh dey governed by di Hindu-nationalist BJP, and opposition parties don criticise di killings as a security lapse.

"Crime don reach in peak for UP and di morale of criminals dey high," Akhilesh Yadav, chief di opposition Samajwadi Party, tweet for Hindi.

"When dem kill someone, shooting openly wit police security for dia, then what about di safety of di general public. Sake of dis incident, fear don dey among di public, e dey like some pipo dey deliberately create dis kain atmosphere," e add.

Police don kill more dan 180 pipo wey dey face various charges for di state in di past six years.