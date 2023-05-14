One of Sudan biggest singers don die for crossfire

Dem don kill one of Sudan most prominent singers, Shaden Gardood, for crossfire for di Sudanese city of Omdurman.

Gardood die amid clashes between di Sudanese army and di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Friday.

Di 37-year-old death happun only one day after di warring parties sign one deal to alleviate civilian suffering.

Fighting start for Sudan in April over a vicious power struggle within di kontri military leadership.

Gardood bin dey live for al-Hashmab neighbourhood, wia RSF presence don increase in recent days.

Her niece, Heraa Hassan Mohammed, confam her death on Facebook and say: "She be like a mother and a beloved to me, we bin just dey chat, may God give her mercy."

She den write di Islamic phrase used when pesin die: "inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un".

For one video wey circulate on social media, Gardood say she bin dey try to hide from di shelling and ask her son to close di windows.

She dey say for one video : "Go away from di doors and di windows… in di name of Allah, we go die ready wearing our full clothes... you should wear dis, we go die in a better shape."

Gardood regularly make live videos on Facebook talking about di clashes and shelling for her neighbourhood, and she write intensively against di war.

For one of her last posts on Facebook, she say: "We don dey trapped for our houses for 25 days… we dey starve and living in an enormous fear, but dey full of ethics and values," referring to looting wey dey happun across Khartoum, di capital of Sudan.

Gardood bin live near di national television and radio building, wey don be battlefield from di first day of di war.

Di RSF dey guard di building and dem come under constant shelling by fighter jets, with on-di-ground clashes between di two forces.

One resident living for di same neighbourhood as Gardood say: "Last night, di clashes dey violent and intense, wey last for long hours with fighter jets hovering over all night last night.

"But wetin I observe be say di clashes come down small immediately after Shaden dey injured, den we continuem to hear di sound from afar."

Di resident tok say Gardood later die from her wounds.

Gardood dey survived by her 15-year-old son, Hamoudy, and her mama and sister.

Di fighting between di Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and di RSF don dey take place for Khartoum for almost four weeks.

Di conflict start for mid-April, wen di RSF no gree to be integrated into Sudan army under a planned transition to civilian rule.

More dan 600 civilians don die and more dan 4,000 injured, closing down about 80% of di hospitals with severe food, water and electricity shortages.

Gardood originally come from South Kordofan state, a war zone area since 2011, before she come dey stay for Khartoum with her family.

She sing for peace and security for her region and promote di culture of her marginalised community, al-Bagara, for South Kordofan, playing di role of Hakama - traditional poets for western Sudan wey encourage men to go for fighting - for peace.

As well as being a singer, Gardood be researcher for di al-Bagara Melodies and present papers on di legacy of di Hakamas for di past and present.

A number of public figures don die for Khartoum for di past few weeks, among dem na Sudan first professional actress, Asia Abdelmajid, wey die for crossfire at di age of 80.

Dem also kill former footballer Fozi el-Mardi, 72, few days after di death of im daughter wey dem kill for crossfire for Omdurman.

Four days after di start of di war, constant ceasefires dey announced under di request of regional powers, but none dey upheld.