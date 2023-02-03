Wetin be dis alleged Chinese spy balloon wey fly ova America

China don say di alleged spy balloon wey US spot for dia airspace na one Chinese "civilian airship" wey don deviate from im planned route.

While US defence officials say dem believe say di ballon wey dem see above sensitive areas in recent days na in fact one "high-altitude surveillance" device.

But for one statement, China foreign ministry say dem dey use am for "mainly meteorological" purposes.

China add say dem "regret di unintended entry" of di balloon into US airspace.

Di object fly over Alaska Aleutian Islands and through Canada before e appear ova di city of Billings for Montana on Wednesday, according to officials.

Montana na home to some of di US nuclear missile silos.

Di US later decide not to shoot down di balloon sake of di danger wey go follow di falling materials, and di limited use of any intelligence wey di device fit gada, one US defence official tok.

Wetin we call dis Video, Eyewitness feem suspected Chinese surveillance balloon

However, di goment prepare fighter jets in case dem go need shoot down di object.

Di Chinese statement say na one unexpected wind blow di balloon off-course.

"Affected by di Westerlies and wit limited self-steering capability, di airship deviate far from im planned course.

"Di Chinese side regret di unintended entry of di airship into US airspace sake of force majeure."

Di statement refer to di incident as "unexpected situation" and say Beijing go continue dey communicate wit di US side.

On Friday, Canada say e don summon China ambassador sake of di incident and go continue to "vigorously express" im position to Chinese officials.

US media report say di balloon bi reach di size of three buses.

During Thursday briefing for di Pentagon, US defence officials refuse to disclose di current location of di aircraft and dem no give information on wia dem launch am from.

Dem add say di balloon be like "e go appear to hang out for a longer period of time" dan odas wey di US don track ova di past several years.

Di unfamiliar sight bin cause confusion as di balloon hang above Montana, wit some pipo dey post fotos of di pale round object wey dey high above di Earth surface.

Billings office worker Chase Doak tell di Associated Press news agency say im notice di "big white circle for di sky" and go house to get beta camera.

"I tink say maybe na legitimate UFO," e tok. "So I bin wan make sure say I document am and take as many fotos as I fit."

China bin first sama warning against "tori-tori and hyping up di issue" as dem work to "verify" di reports of di balloon, with state media outlet di Global Times dey accuse di US say dem dey aggravate tensions between di two kontris.

Despite China explanation, di incident dey likely to increase tensions ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visit to China next week. E go be di first visit to di kontri by any Biden administration cabinet secretary.