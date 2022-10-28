Woman wey kill and scata im friend deadi body must serve 34 years for prison

Jemma Mitchell, 38, reply "no comment" throughout police interviews

One woman wey kill plus scata her friend body before she put am inside suitcase, dump am, don chop life in prison.

Jemma Mitchell go serve at least 34 years for killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong for her London house for June 2021.

Offensive reasons include say di killing happun sake wetin she go gain, and di manner wey she take treat treat Madam Chong' body, di judge tok.

"I dey pushed to di conclusion say you dey extremely dishonest," im add.

On Friday, media bin broadcast Judge Richard Marks KC as im sentence to di 38-year-oldfor di Old Bailey.

Mitchell become di first murderer and di first woman wey dem sentence for television for England and Wales, afta dem change di rules to allow cameras inside courtrooms.

"E get some kain chilling tins wey you do to and wit her body afta you kill her," di judge tok.

"You no show even small remorse and e be like say you dey in complete denial as to wetin you do, notwithstanding say some tins in my judgment amount to overwhelming evidence against you."

One holiday maker bin find Madam Chong body for woodland for Salcombe, and dem later discover her head nearby few days later.

Di pathologist wey do post-mortem examination on Chong bin no fit tell wetin cause her death sake of how her body dob rotten reach, but fit tell say her skull fracture.

Di injury be like e occur sake of dem hit Madam Chong wit weapon, and her rib bin break wen Mitchell put her inside suitcase, di court bin hear before.

Mee Kuen Chong bin suffer from poor mental health but maintain her strong Christian belief

Di goment lawyer claim say Mitchell bin plan to murder di vulnerable widow afta she befriend her through one church group.

Wen Madam Chong bin refuse to give her £200,000 to pay for repairs her r £4 million house wey don scata, Mitchell kill her and forge one will to inherit most of her estate - worth more dan £700,000.

She also forge di signature of one man wey im name na Virgil, "one of your former neighbour wey die some months earlier", Judge Marks tok.

"Afta im die you manage enta im room, and you take from im room, many of im papers, including im passport, as well as im mobile phone," im say.

"Small time later you call one phone company pretending to be am, you give im name and date of birth and you reactive im phone."

Madam Chong sister Amy Chong join di hearing through video link from Malaysia and she bin provide victim impact statement wey di prosecution read.

Inside am she say she suffer sleepless nights and bin dey "shocked and sad" sad say she go through "dis kain horrifying ordeal and tragic" death.

"We still no understand how she die. She suffer? Dis mystery go haunt me forever," she say.

Tori be say Mitchell put Chong body inside blue suitcase before she throway am

Before di proceedings begin, Mitchell blow kisses to her mother wey she dey share di £4m family house for north-west London, she bin dey sit for di public gallery.

Speaking outside court, her mama say she bin dey "absolutely anxious" say her daughter dey convicted with very small forensic evidence and she swear say she go appeal.

She claim say e no get any deadi body for di suitcase and instead na "crockery, cutlery and tea towels" full am.

She add: "She ask me to follow her go Salcombe wit her. If she bin get dead body she go ask me to go wit her, she go ask me?"

Following her conviction, Det Ch Insp Jim Eastwood say: "Mitchell no ever accept responsibility for Chong murder so e get questions wey remain unanswered.

"Why she kept her body for two weeks, why she scata her body, why she deposit her body for Salcombe.