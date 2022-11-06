T﻿anzania plane crash land inside Lake Victoria

Wia dis foto come from, CHARLES MWEBEYA TBC Wetin we call dis foto, N﻿a di bottom of di plane bin dey show ova Lake Victoria

6 November 2022, 11:19 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

O﻿ne Tanzania passenger plan don crash land enta di Lake Victoria near di north-western town of Bukoba.

Dem don rescue 26 pipo of di 43 pipo wey bin dey di plane (39 passengers), according to local tori pipo, although authorities neva confam di numbers.

A﻿s at now, rescuers and local fishermen dey di scene of di crash dey find di surviors.

P﻿ictures show say di plan don almost enta water finish wit h only di brown and green bottom wey dey show ova water.

O﻿ne of di ends of di Bukoba airport dey next to idi shore of Lake Victoria, di biggest lake for Africa.

D﻿i Precision Air flight bin dey go from Das es Salaam, to Bukoba through Mwanza wen e enta storm and heavy rain.

P﻿recision Air na di biggest privately owned airline for Tanzania.