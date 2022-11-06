Tanzania plane crash land inside Lake Victoria
One Tanzania passenger plan don crash land enta di Lake Victoria near di north-western town of Bukoba.
Dem don rescue 26 pipo of di 43 pipo wey bin dey di plane (39 passengers), according to local tori pipo, although authorities neva confam di numbers.
As at now, rescuers and local fishermen dey di scene of di crash dey find di surviors.
Pictures show say di plan don almost enta water finish wit h only di brown and green bottom wey dey show ova water.
One of di ends of di Bukoba airport dey next to idi shore of Lake Victoria, di biggest lake for Africa.
Di Precision Air flight bin dey go from Das es Salaam, to Bukoba through Mwanza wen e enta storm and heavy rain.
Precision Air na di biggest privately owned airline for Tanzania.
President Samia Suhulu Hassan don send her condolence for di families wey bin dey affected even as she call for calm as rescue operations dey go on.