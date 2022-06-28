Authorities find at least 46 deadbodi inside abandoned lorry for Texas

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

34 minutes wey don pass

Dem don find deadibodi of at least 46 pipo wey dem believe to be migrant inside one abandoned lorry for di outskirt of San Antonio, Texas.

One fire official say dem cari Sixteen pipo including four children go hospital.

Di survivors dey "hot to the touch" and dem dey suffer from heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

San Antonio, wey be 250km (150 miles) from di US-Mexican border, na di major transit route for pipo smugglers.

Human traffickers dey always use lorries to transport migrants wey no dey documented afta meeting dem for remote areas once dem don manage to cross enta di United States.

"Dem get families...and e fit be say na better life dem dey gtry find," San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg tok.

"Na nothing short of a horrific, human tragedy."

Emergency responders first enta di scene at about 18:00 local time (23:00 GMT) after responding to reports of one dead body, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood bin tell reporters.

"We no suppose open up a truck and see stacks of bodies inside. None of us come to work imagining that," he tok.

He add say di vehicle, wey dem bin abandon by im driver, no get air conditioning wey dey work and no drinking water also dey inside am.

Mexico's Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, tok say two Guatemalans dey among di pipo wey dem carry go hospital.

Di nationalities of di oda victims no dey clear now.