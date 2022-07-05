Highland Park shooting: 4 July mass shooting suspect dey arrested

US 4 July mass shooting suspect dey arrested, pipo die

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dem deploy plenti police officers to take catch di shooter afta di attack

one hour wey don pass

US police don arrest one suspect afta six pipo die inside mass shooting for one Independence Day parade for Highland Park, Illinois.

Police say dem gbab si suspect dem names as Robert E Crimo III, 22, afta small chase.

Di gunman bin climb on top roof and start to dey shoot anyhow into di crowd for di parade with high-powered rifle, at around 10:15 local time (15:15 GMT).

Dat na just some minutes afta di parade start.

Dis na di latest mass shooting to hit US, in fact, e don turn weekly sometin for 2022.

President Joe Biden say di violence "shock" am.

Hours afta dis attack, anoda shooting for Philadelphia wounjure two police officers during one Fourth of July fireworks display.

Dem bin call Crimo say im be "person of interest" for Monday shooting but afta im arrest police say dem believe say na im do am.

Police say dem recover "evidence of firearm" for di roof of nearby shop wey di gunman bin dey shoot from.

Five pipo die for di scene while di oda victim die for hospital, in fact one of di pipo wey die Nicolas Toleda wey bin dey im late 70s.

Toleda bin only dey dia sake of say im need full time care and im family no wan miss di event.

Anand P wey bin dey di parade say, "we go for beta family day outing and then all dis gunfire start. At di time, me myself I bin wan believe say na car backfire.

Then pipo start to dey run, so we too start to dey run."

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo for crowd drop dia kaya for parade ground run, afta di shooting

Anoda witness Noel Hara say im bin dey chop for Starbucks afta im drop im pikin for di parade wen di kasala happun.

E tell BBC say, "like 30 pipo rush inside dey shout and dem come lock us inside Starbucks toilet.

"Later dem comot us from Starbucks because dem bin think say di shooter bin dey try enta di back door."

As at now dem neva charge Crimo and dem neva find any motive.

Social media companies don comot accounts wey dey linked with the guy wey dey use alias take post rap videos.

Dis attack for Highland Park dey come one month afta di deadly shootings for Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.

Wia dis foto come from, ILLINOIS GOVERNMENT HANDOUT VIA REUTERS Wetin we call dis foto, Di suspect police name na Robert E Crimo III

Illinois Govnor, Jay Robert Pritzker don warn say mass shootings don dey turn "American tradition".

Di Democratic govnor say, "some pipo go tok say today no be day, time neva reach make we tok about guns.

"I dey tell you say beta day or time no dey than right here and right now".

President Biden swear say im go continue to fight "di epidemic of gun violence" for di kontri.

E tok outside White House for Washington DC say, "I no go give up".

Na last week, di president bin sign di first ogbonge bill on gun safety in nearly 30 years.