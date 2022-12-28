Why Russian sojas dey freeze dia sperm

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Russia Vladimir Putin announce "partial mobilisation" of 300,000 reservists for September

Russian sojas wey dem call to fight for Ukraine go get di chance to store dia frozen sperm for one cryobank for free, according to one leading Russian lawyer.

Russian Union of Lawyers wey Igor Trunov dey head tell state news agency – Tass; say di health ministry don reply di appeal for free cryobank plus changes to compulsory medical insurance.

Russia bin mobilise 300,000 reservists afta setbacks for di war for Ukraine.

Sake of di call-up of military mobilization for September, men begin approach clinics to freeze dia sperms, according to reports.

Oga Trunov announce on Twitter say im union dey apply on behalf of several couples wia di husband don dey called up to join di special military operation (SVO) – di word Russia dey use for dia war in Ukraine.

Di ministry of health neva comment on wetin oga Trunov tok and di lawyer tell BBC say im union go need to follow up wit di department on which procedure dem go use.

E tell Tass say di ministry don "determine di possibility of financial support from di federal budget for free conservation and storage of germ cells (spermatozoa) for citizens wey dey mobilised to take part for di SVO for 2022-2024".

Russia still dey invade Ukraine

Russia bin invade Ukraine for February wit up to 200,000 troops.

Dem no only lose more dan half di territory dem occupy during di initial phase of di war, but dem also don suffer losses in di tens of thousands.

For September, President Vladimir Putin announce a "partial mobilisation", and casualties don kontinu to mount. More than 250,000 Russian men don run comot di kontri to avoid di draft.

Within days of di call-up, Fontanka website for Russia second biggest city, St Petersburg, report increase for men wey dey come meet dem for IVF and fertility clinics to freeze dia sperm, dem draw up documents wey allow dia wives to use am.

Andrei Ivanov wey come from di city Mariinsky hospital say men wey dey prepare for di draft don show for dia clinics plus di ones wey dey plan to japa comot for Russia.

Russian men and women bin dey rarely use di clinics "just in case" some tin go wrong, Fontanka report, and dem no ever reason to freeze dia biomaterial before.

However, dis solution mean say if di man die - or e lost di ability to reproduce - den e go still fit get children.

In recent weeks, e be like say di initial number of men wey dey approach reproductive clinics don dey go down.