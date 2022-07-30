Prosecutor want eight years prison sentence for Shakira for tax evasion

Spanish prosecutors dey ask for eight years in prison and €24m (£20m) fine for Shakira for alleged tax fraud.

Shakira dey accused of failing to pay €14.5m (£12m) in tax between 2012 and 2014.

Earlier dis week di Colombian singer refuse one offer to settle and close di case.

Dem neva set trial date yet for di mata.

One statement from representatives of Shakira say she dey "fully confident of her innocence" and see di case as "violation of her rights".

Dem accuse di singer of tax evasion for 2018.

Prosecutors say she bin dey live for Spain between 2012 and 2014 while listing her official residence elsewhere.

Authorities dey consider pipo wey spend more than six months for di kontri as residents for tax purposes.

But Shakira tok say she no mainly live for Spain as at dat time.

Why prosecutors accuse Shakira of tax evasion

One document from prosecutors wey Reuters see claim say Shakira buy one house for Barcelona for 2012.

And dis house become family home for her and her then-partner, Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué.

For di document, dem dey request for eight-year prison sentence and a €23.8 (£20m) fine if dem find di singer guilty.

Di terms of di earlier settlement offer wey Shakira reject no dey known.

Shakira don bin tok say she repay di money authorities tok say she dey owe, plus interest.

Officials dey demand tax bill from all her global income during di relevant period, not just di one wey dem generat for Spain.

Sharika bin declare Spain to be her place of residence for tax purposes for 2015.

For one separate case for 2019, Spanish national court fine her former husband Gerard Piqué to pay €2.1m (£1.8m) for evading tax between 2008 and 2010.

Di couple announce for early June say dem don split up.