Match report for African teams last friendly inside September for Qatar 2022

one hour wey don pass

Five African teams wey dey Qatar 2022 World Cup play international friendly match on Tuesday.

Ghana na di only African team wey win match out of di five teams.

Dis tori go torchlight di last friendly match involving dem ahead of di World Cup wey go happun for November dis year.

Ghana beat Nicaragua 1 - 0 inside World Cup friendly 8 hours wey don pass

Nicaragua vs Ghana (0-1)

Di Black Stars defeat di South American nation Nicaragua 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Di match take place for di Spanish city of Lorca.

Na part of di West African team preparation for di World Cup.

Di highlight of di game na wen di talented teenage midfielder Abdul Fatawu Issahaku score fine goal from di edge of DI box for 34th minute.

Dat goal give Ghana victory ova di South Americans.

Di Black Stars, bin make some changes to di team from Friday wey lose 3-0 to Brazil.

Dis two matches, dey very important for di Black Stars.

Ghana deY prepare to take on Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay for Group H for World Cup.

Senegal vs Iran (1-1)

Senegal play 1-1 draw wit Iran on Tuesday.

Di match take place for European kontri of Austria.

Na di African champions first score for di match.

Own goal from Morteza Pouraliganji give Senegal di lead for di match.

But di lead no last as Iran Sardar Azmoun equalise few minutes later.

Dis game dey come afta di African champions bin defeat Bolivia 2-0 a few days ago.

Senegal go face hosts Qatar, Ecuador and Netherlands for Group A for World Cup.

South Korea vs Cameroon (1-0)

Son Heung-Min of South Korea celebrate afta im score im team goal

Cameroon end dia international break wit a 1-0 defeat to South Korea.

Dis result mean say dem lose back to back matches.

England-based Son Heung-min na im score di only goal for first-half for Seoul.

Coach Rigobert Song get plenty work to do for im team ahead of di finals for Qatar.

Di Indomitable Lions, na di first African side to reach di World Cup quarter-finals.

Cameroon go play Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland for Group G.

Brazil vs Tunisia (5-1)

Dem throw Richarlison different objects including one banana afta im score for Brazil

Tunisia know say dem need to improve before dia World Cup campaign start.

Di North African side chop beta beating for Brazil hand afta dem lose 5-1 for France.

Di match end on a bad note afta Brazil player Richarlison suffer racist abuse.

Dem throw am banana wen im bin dey celebrate Brazil second goal wey im score for Paris.

Di Carthage Eagles go play France, Australia and Denmark for Group D for World Cup.

Paraguay vs Morocco (0-0)

Morocco manage to play goalless draw wit Paraguay.

Di North African team match happun for Spain.

Dis game give di new coach Walid Regragui a good chance to assess im play.

Atlas Lions bin lose 2-0 to Chile a few days ago.

Anoda big good news for di African team na di return of striker Hakim Ziyech afta im nine-month absence.