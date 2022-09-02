Man United vs Arsenal - Football experts predict score for Sunday game

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Di biggest game dis weekend for English Premier League na Manchester United against Arsenal.

Na on Sunday 4th September, 2022 dem go play di match for Old Trafford.

Erik Ten Hag team don win dia last three matches for di league.

But na afta dem lose back to back games against Brighton and Brentford.

Meanwhile dia opponent Arsenal na di only team wit 100% record for di league.

Dem don win all dia matches and na dem dey top di table wit 15 points.

Man United fit end Arsenal unbeaten record for Premier league?

Dis na wetin BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton and Cardiff rapper Juice Menace call as di score.

Transfer deadline day - Players wey don strike deals 1st September 2022

Man United vs Arsenal - Kick off time: 16:30 WAT

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Dis game dey impossible to predict.

Manchester United don win dia past three games and Arsenal dey hot now.

Martin Odegaard go off injured for dia 2-1 win against Aston Villa and im be big player for dem.

Arsenal bin play well for Villa and if dem lack anything na say dem no take all dia chances.

But Gabriel Jesus na big trouble for any defender. E dey worry, e dey press and e get great quality.

"E go dey close. I like wetin Erik ten Hag don do for di short space of time for Manchester United but I go jump on di Arsenal bandwagon.

"I bin say 2-1 to di Gunners but my daughter say 3-2 and na she be oga , so na 3-2."

Sutton prediction: 2-3

Juice Menace prediction: 1-3

Man Utd vs Arsenal stats

Manchester United don keep just one clean sheet for dia past 16 Premier League meetings wit Arsenal.

Dat na di na goalless draw for Emirates Stadium for January 2021.

For dia house, dem don concede goals in dia previous eight against di Gunners since di 1-0 win for November 2013.

Arsenal don win just one out of dia past 15 Premier League away games against Manchester United dem don draw five and lose nine.

Na for November 2020 dem pick up a 1-0 victory.

United Cristiano Ronaldo don score seven goals for im past eight games against Arsenal in all competitions, e score home and away against di Gunners for Premier League last season.

Overall im don score nine goals against Arsenal, and dem fit be di 20th different opponent im don reach double figures against for im career for club and kontri.

Manchester United are one of just three sides Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus has faced in the Premier League but not scored against, along with Cardiff City and Brentford. The Brazilian has played 454 minutes in nine games against the Red Devils.

Man Utd vs Arsenal Team news

Wia dis foto come from, Man United

Manchester United fit hand dia £82m signing Antony im debut and Casemiro im first home outing.

Anthony Martial still dey unavailable sake of achilles problem.

Arsenal Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard go dey monitored afta both of dem pick small knocks for dia 2-1 win against Aston Villa.

Oleksandr Zinchenko fit no play sake of di knee problem wey rule am out of di Gunners' last two games.