Zimbabwean man kill imsef afta e allegedly kill im wife and rape her deadi bodi- police tok

11 minutes wey don pass

One Zimbabwean Judge Evans Zinzombe wey police for di kontri declare wanted sake of say im allegedly kill im wife and rape her deadi bodi don kill imsef, police confam.

Di police for statement ontop dia Twitter handle say di judge hang imsef for one metal roof for one local church for Cowdray Park, Bulawayo.

“Di ZRP report say Judge Evans Zinzombe (36) wey we dey find in connection wit di callous murder of im enstranged wfe, Phelomina Mabika (32) wey occur on 07/12/2022 for one house for Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, don commit suicide,” di statement tok.

Marital wahala

Police say Judge Evans and im wife dey get marital wahala and di couple dey sleep for different rooms for dia house.

Dem say di day im allegedly kill am, e sneak into di woman room, strangle am and rape her deadi bodi in front of dia two pikin dem, 12-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son. Wen dem bin declare am wanted, one police tok-tok pesin, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi tok for one statement bin appeal for informate wey fit lead to di arrest of di 36-year-old judge.

According to Nyathi, di children spend di whole night wit di bodi before pipo make police report di following morning.

“Di Zimbabwe Republic Police draw ear give di public against resorting to violence to resolve domestic disputes.

“Di police go ensure say di law take im course on suspects involved in violent crimes such as murder and armed robbery,” Nyathi tok.

Wetin expert tok about domestic violence

Pipo dey always wonder why women and men wey dey experience abuse no dey waka komot from such situations.

BBC News Pidgin tok to experts for relevant fields on why pipo dey experience domestic abuse and why most of dem no dey komot.

Marriage counsellor Angela Elueokafor reason say some women dey remain for abusive marriage sake of dia children or sake of wetin society go tok.

She also say anoda reason na sake of say di abused woman don see herself as a nobodi.

She tok say di abusive husband don make di woman tink say she no go fit survive without am.

Elueokafor tok say pipo wey dey go thru abuse suppose dey speak out so odas go know wetin dem dey face. She also tok say religious leaders need to dey advise pipo wey dey experience dis kain tins to leave instead of say dem no tok anytin.

'Lastly, di support of di parents, siblings and societal support.

'Dem need to support di pesin wey dey suffer abuse instead of to tell dem to return to di marriage.'