Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

one hour wey don pass

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez don chop 10 years imprisonment for di shooting of fellow musician Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez shot Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion for leg during one argument between dem afta one party in 2020.

Dem find am guilty on three gun-related charges in December and don keep am for jail since den.

Di shooting make Megan Thee Stallion need to do surgery to remove bullet fragments from her leg.

Di LA District Attorney afta di verdict say, di fact say she dey popular help to bring attention to di issue of violence against women.

"Di fact say she be successful entertainer don bring important spotlight on di issue of violence against women," prosecutor George Gascón tok.

Di shooting happun during di journey home from a pool party wey reality star Kylie Jenner bin host.

Prosecutors bin ask di judge to impose a 13-year prison sentence. Dem say Lanez deserve a long sentence for shooting a "vulnerable victim" on a quiet residential street, and for waging "a campaign to humiliate and re-traumatise her" afta di attack.

Director of Victim Services for di Los Angeles District Attorney Office, Tanishia Wright, tell reporters afta di sentencing hearing: "Violence against black women and girls na long standing national epidemic wey pipo don overlook for long and under-reported."

"Women of colour more times dan not no dey gree come out to report victimisation due to di fear say pipo no go believe dem," she kontinu.

Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, get seven US top 10 albums in di past seven years.

Dem bin convict am of three felonies last December: assault wit a semi-automatic firearm; say get loaded gun, unregistered firearm inside motor; and discharging a firearm wit gross negligence. Di 31-year-old don dey custody since dem find am guilty.

Im lawyers argue say make e get probation and time inside drug treatment programme. E no dey clear if Lanez dey now face deportation to Canada.

Im lawyer, Jose Baez, say im client plan to appeal di sentence due to "significant issues" wit di trial.

Outside court on Tuesday, e cite lack of DNA evidence against Lanez in relation to di shooting, adding say dem no find di rapper DNA on di gun used.

Baez add say im believe Lanez no get fair trial.

For inside di victim impact statement wey dem read for court on Monday, Megan, a triple Grammy winner, say she no go "ever be di same" afta di attack.

"Since I dey violently shot by di defendant, I neva experience a single day of peace," di statement tok, according to US media.

"Slowly but surely, I dey heal and I dey come back, but I no go ever be di same."

Oda witnesses wey tok on on Monday include Lanez father, wey tok emotionally about di effect on im son of di death of im mama wen e dey 11, and a prison chaplain wey say Lanez bin dey lead daily prayer groups.

Di judge say im receive more dan 70 letters in support of Lanez from im family and friends, including rapper Iggy Azalea, wey call for a sentence wey fit dey "transformative, not life-destroying".

Di shooting happun wen di two leave Jenner house wit im bodyguard and her friend and assistant Kelsey Harris inside one SUV in di early hours of 12 July 2020.

Megan, real name Megan Pete, tell di court say she enta into argument wit Lanez over dia previous sexual relationship. Di argument turn to anoda tin wey make di two begin insult dia careers.

She say she demand to comot from di car wen Lanez start to shoot di ground and shout for her to "dance".

Lanez don maintain im innocence, wit im lawyers suggesting Ms Harris fit don shoot her friend afta she discover di relationship becos she bin dey "crush" on am and dey jealous.