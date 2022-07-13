‘Dem murder de 18-year-old for money ritual to buy latest Benz’

Wia dis foto come from, Kofi Agyei Wetin we call dis foto, De 18-year-old dem murder

13 July 2022

District Court for Awutu Bereku remand 22-year-old in prison custody on Tuesday afta e and anoda suspect allegedly kill Okada rider for ritual money.

De suspect Mawunya Agyei, according to police plan with anoda friend, Benjamin Acquah to kill den collect human body parts for money rituals.

Police sources talk BBC Pidgin dem dey on manhunt for de second suspect who dey on de run wit de body parts. De suspects cut off de deceased heart, tongue and oda body parts afta dem murder am.

How dem find de 18-year-old deadi-bodi

After initial investigations, police say de suspect talk officers say dem murder de 18-year-old boy for ritual money so dat dem go fit buy Benz ahead of one Awutu Awumbia Festival.

In order to execute dis plan, de two suspects hire de service of 18-yearold okada rider, Kwabena Ogyam. De rider carry dem go Awutu Bontrase, but dem return alone without de rider.

Four days later, family of de victim raise concerns over de long absence of dia relative, de 18-year-old Okada rider.

Afta initial investigations police trace one of de suspects to en hideout wey dem arrest am. Wen police finally find de body of de deceased, dem discover say de suspects remove de heart, tongue and body parts of de deceased.

Family dey call for justice

Family of de deceased dey call for justice in de murder of dia relative. Kwame Darko, father of de teenager talk say he almost faint wen he see de body of en child.

“De pains I dey feel be unbearable. I see as dem cut en tongue, I no fit believe am” he talk local press.

“Make govment no spare de suspects... Dem for do everything to find de second suspect den ensure justice” he add. Some youth for de area express shock and anger, while other demand say police go release de alleged killer for instant justice.

Dis dey happun same time police dey investigate anoda ritual money case.

Police arrest two suspects for alleged ritual killing for Ghana with dia car wey dem dey use transport fresh head for Hobor, Ga South Municipality.