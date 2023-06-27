Angela Bassett go receive di Honorary Oscar Award - Wetin you need to know

Black Panther star Angela Bassett go receive an honorary Oscar, 30 years afta her first nomination.

For 1993, di actress collect nomination for best actress for playing Tina Turner for di feem What's Love Got to Do wit It.

Den dis year, she collect nomination for best supporting actress for her role for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – but she bin no look happy wen she lose.

Academy President Janet Yang say di actress don give "ogbonge performances wey don set new standards for acting".

Bassett also play Queen Ramonda for di Black Panther feems, she also dey known for her appearances in feems like Boyz N di Hood, Malcolm X, Music of di Heart and Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

Basset go collect her honorary Oscar award for di 2023 Governors Awards.

Cicely Tyson receive honorary Oscar Award for 2018

For 2018, Cicely Tyson become di first black woman to receive honorary Oscar

Cicely Tyson make history as di first black actress to receive di honorary Oscars Award.

Di Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honour di ogbonge actress wit di award for 2018.

Aside her Oscars di ogbonge actress get two Emmys for her performance for di 1974 civil rights-era feem Di Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.

She also became di first black woman to take on main role for TV drama East Side/West Side for 1960s.

Also presenting Tyson wit di Presidential Medal of Freedom for 2016, di den US President Barack Obama say apart from her achievements as an actress, she don also shape di course of history.

Di former fashion model wey her career last for seven decades die at di age of 96 for 2021.

Wetin be Honorary Oscar Award?

According to di Academy, dem dey give di honorary awards for lifetime achievements, exceptional contributions to Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and outstanding service to di Academy.

Dem dey give di Academy Honorary Award at di discretion of di Board of Governors and e no dey necessary for dem to award am every year.

Di Honorary Award fit or fit no come wit Oscar statuette; wen e come wit one, dem dey present di award as part of di Academy Awards ceremony. Dis na di Honorary Award wey di public dey most familiar wit.

Di Academy no dey call di Honorary Award a lifetime achievement award, but most times, dem dey give am for a lifetime work in filmmaking.

Who be Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett na American actress wey don establish herself as one of di ogbonge actors of her time, sake of her work.

Bassett breakthrough role as Tina Turner for “What’s Love Got to Do with It” earn her Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

Her feem credits include “Boyz N the Hood,” “Malcolm X,” “Waiting to Exhale,” “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” “Music of the Heart,” “Sunshine State,” “Black Panther,” “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Soul” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” her supporting performance dia, earn her a second Oscar nomination.