Why dem postpone 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to 2024

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di Africa Cup of Nations hold for Cameroon for January and February dis year

one hour wey don pass

Dem go play di next Africa Cup of Nations for Ivory Coast for 2024 and not 2023

Confederation of African Football President, Patrice Motsepe announce di new date on Sunday.

Di tournament suppose hold for June-July 2023 but dem postpone am sake of di heavy rain wey go fall around dat time for Ivory Coast.

"We no fit take di risk," di South African tok dis one for di Moroccan capital Rabat.

Wit di World Cup wey go hold for Qatar dis year for November and December, dem take di decision to postpone am instead of to bring dem forward.

Dis one mean say di Nations Cup go hold for January and February for di second time in a row afta dis year tournament for Cameroon.

For 2017, Caf announce say dem go move di finals from dia traditional January-February slot to June-July.

Dis na to avoid repeated disputes wit European clubs wey dey forced to release players for di middle of di season.

"January no be di ideal time because of di European clubs, but dis na di only choice we get ," Motsepe add.

Under former Caf president Issa Hayatou wey dem overthrow for 2017, African football ruling body bin refuse to face any possible change of date for di months dem host di continent flagship sports.

Yet just four months afta e take over, Hayatou successor - Ahmad of Madagascar – turn dis policy afta e consult di continent officials.

Caf Secretary-General Veron Mosengo-Omba say plans no dey to permanently move di finals back January-February wit di different weather patterns across di continent for different times of di year.

When dem ask am why e take long for Caf to make decision on dis matter, as dem sabi say June and July na rainy seasons for Ivory Coast for many years, Motsepe no gree address di question – e say dem make di choice 'out of courtesy' wit Ivorian organisers.