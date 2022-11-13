Israel Adesanya don lose im title to Alex Pereira

13 November 2022

Alex Pereira knock out Israel Adesanya for im second kickboxing fight despite controlling most of di bout until di final round.

Di UFC 281 fight wey happun for Madison Square Garden don become one of di historical bouts for di sport.

Adesanya bin dey control di fight – e wound Pereira two times.

For di first round di Nigerian get chance to end di fight wit knock out but e be like say over confidence make am relax small – may be e tink say e dey too early to end di fight.

Den out of nowhere Pereira bounce back begin knack Adesanya wit combo.

Di Brazilian right hand punch enta Adesanya well wey make am almost fall inside di cage.

Pereira kontinu to pour wit im right hand and left hook – e follow am up wit kicks.

Na from di fourth round im begin try to buy time but Pereira just kontinu to knack am.

For di fifth round di Brazillian succeed in giving Adesanya two quick blows wey throw am off balance – di referee wave to end di fight.

Di fight end for knockout.

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira head to head

E be Adesanya sixth UFC middleweight title defense

Adesanya and Pereira don fight dem sef before dis latest one – dem don meet two times for 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Going into dis fight Adesanya bin get small doubt sake of say im don lose to Pereira two times for di kickboxing circuit.

Pereira na also di only pesin for combat sports to knock out Adesanya.