In fotos: How celebs turn up for Grammy red carpet fashion
Di 65th Grammy Awards don take place for Los Angeles overnight, with celebs like Tems, Cardi B, Lizzo and odas wey slay di red carpet.
Here na fotos of how celebs turn up for di event.
Sam Smith and dia colour-coordinated entourage, wey include Unholy collaborator Kim Petras, slay wit dis fashion ahead of di main ceremony - wia dem put on firey musical display.
Nigerian musician Tems win her first Grammy Awards.
Na for di song wey she collabo togeda wit American musicians Future and Drake - titled 'Wait For U.
Roses dey red, violets dey blue, American singer, rapper, and flutist, Lizzo win award and perform on stage too for di 2023 Grammys.
DJ Khaled, dey nominated for song of di year for im track God Did, losing out to Bonnie Raitt.
Though e shall get to perform di track on stage alongside collaborators like Jay-Z, John Legend and Lil Wayne.
Taylor Swift dey shine on arrival as she wear sequinned blue gown, while also showing off her midriff.
Di star pick up four nominations ahead of dis year event, including song of di year for di expanded, re-recorded version of All Too Well, but miss out on di award once again.
Harry Styles put im inkwork on display as e arrive in stylish patterned dungarees.
Di northern Englishman take home di night big prize for best album for Harry's House.
"Dis no dey happun to pipo like me very often, and dis dey so nice," e tok onstage.
American country singer, Kacey Musgraves pay tribute to Loretta Lynn wit a performance of Lynn’s iconic ballad “Coal Miner’s Daughter” during di event.
Rap stars Cardi B and Offset step out in dia finest glad rags.
Bebe Rexha dey nominated for best dance/electronic recording for her David Guetta collaboration I'm Good (Blue).
Despite dat, she wear dis pink, plunging gown on di red carpet.
Na all white on di night for Shaggy, wey dem nominate for best reggae album for Com Fly Wid Mi - a collection of Sting-produced Frank Sinatra covers.
American rapper, singer-songwriter, and record producer, Doja Cat wear Leather dress to slay for di red carpet.
She dey nominated for a handful of awards including record of di year for Woman.
Different Styles na show up for di Grammys performance stage on Sunday night, as R 'n' B icon Mary J Blige, wey also get nominated for several big awards.
Pharrell Williams look happy to be dia, as he rock fur coat over di top of a matching red jacket and trousers combo.
Five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain hair match di red carpet as she arrive in a "fun" polka dot suit and towering hat by British-American fashion designer Harris Reed.
Twain collect di award for best kontri album on behalf of winner Willie Nelson.
"I dey here to represent country music and Idey excited," she say beforehand.
Singer and songwriter Anitta say she "make history" as di first Brazilian artist to dey nominated for best new artist for di Grammys for nearly half a century.
Speaking to journalists for di red carpet, she tok say: "My whole kontri dey watch and Brazil dey wait for dis. For me, di victory go dey here tonight, to be honest."