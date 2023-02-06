In fotos: How celebs turn up for Grammy red carpet fashion

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, From left to Kacey Musgraves, Tems, Harry Styles and Cardi B

Di 65th Grammy Awards don take place for Los Angeles overnight, with celebs like Tems, Cardi B, Lizzo and odas wey slay di red carpet.

Here na fotos of how celebs turn up for di event.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sam Smith and Kim Petras slay wit dia colour-coordinated entourage

Sam Smith and dia colour-coordinated entourage, wey include Unholy collaborator Kim Petras, slay wit dis fashion ahead of di main ceremony - wia dem put on firey musical display.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian musician Tems win her first Grammy Awards during di event

Nigerian musician Tems win her first Grammy Awards.

Na for di song wey she collabo togeda wit American musicians Future and Drake - titled 'Wait For U.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, American singer and rapper, Lizzo turn up for di 2023 Grammys

Roses dey red, violets dey blue, American singer, rapper, and flutist, Lizzo win award and perform on stage too for di 2023 Grammys.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, DJ Khaled, Asahd Khaled, Nicole Tuck and Aalam Khaled

DJ Khaled, dey nominated for song of di year for im track God Did, losing out to Bonnie Raitt.

Though e shall get to perform di track on stage alongside collaborators like Jay-Z, John Legend and Lil Wayne.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Taylor Swift get nomination but miss out di award once again

Taylor Swift dey shine on arrival as she wear sequinned blue gown, while also showing off her midriff.

Di star pick up four nominations ahead of dis year event, including song of di year for di expanded, re-recorded version of All Too Well, but miss out on di award once again.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Harry Styles take home di night big prize for best album for Harry's House

Harry Styles put im inkwork on display as e arrive in stylish patterned dungarees.

Di northern Englishman take home di night big prize for best album for Harry's House.

"Dis no dey happun to pipo like me very often, and dis dey so nice," e tok onstage.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, American country singer, Kacey Musgraves slay di red carpet in Pink

American country singer, Kacey Musgraves pay tribute to Loretta Lynn wit a performance of Lynn’s iconic ballad “Coal Miner’s Daughter” during di event.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Rap stars Cardi B and Offset

Rap stars Cardi B and Offset step out in dia finest glad rags.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Bebe Rexha grace di red carpet with her pink, plunging gown

Bebe Rexha dey nominated for best dance/electronic recording for her David Guetta collaboration I'm Good (Blue).

Despite dat, she wear dis pink, plunging gown on di red carpet.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Na all white on di night for musician, Shaggy

Na all white on di night for Shaggy, wey dem nominate for best reggae album for Com Fly Wid Mi - a collection of Sting-produced Frank Sinatra covers.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, American rapper Doja Cat dey nominated for some awards including record of di year for Woman

American rapper, singer-songwriter, and record producer, Doja Cat wear Leather dress to slay for di red carpet.

She dey nominated for a handful of awards including record of di year for Woman.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Mary J Blige also get nominated for several big awards

Different Styles na show up for di Grammys performance stage on Sunday night, as R 'n' B icon Mary J Blige, wey also get nominated for several big awards.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pharrell Williams slay di red carpet wit fur coat over di top of a matching red jacket

Pharrell Williams look happy to be dia, as he rock fur coat over di top of a matching red jacket and trousers combo.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Shania Twain

Five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain hair match di red carpet as she arrive in a "fun" polka dot suit and towering hat by British-American fashion designer Harris Reed.

Twain collect di award for best kontri album on behalf of winner Willie Nelson.

"I dey here to represent country music and Idey excited," she say beforehand.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Brazilian singer Anitta

Singer and songwriter Anitta say she "make history" as di first Brazilian artist to dey nominated for best new artist for di Grammys for nearly half a century.