Six key tins ex-President John Mahama tok for im address to Ghanaians on di economy

28 October 2022, 10:30 WAT New Informate 9 minutes wey don pass

Former Ghanaian leader, John Mahama dey call on de ruling government to cut down on corruption, wasteful expenditure at de presidency and sack of de finance minister as part of measures to curb de economic challenges in de country.

Addressing Ghanaians during en ‘Building the Ghana we want’ event, he address issues concerning de economic woes wey continue to worsen in de West African state.

“We dey in dis mess sake of we get president who dey on autopilot.”

“Last year, he talk say de economic mess no be en fault, he fail to take responsibility” John Mahama add.

“We dey inside crisis so dis no be de time for arrogance den insulting posturing, e be time for listening, e be time for de utmost humility, e be time for honest contemplation” John Mahama talk Ghanaians during de address.

Dis be some of de main highlights from en address.

Waste and corruption

According to John Mahama, Ghana dey lose Ghc17 billion yearly to corruption. Dis be monies wey for go into development but dey end up in private hands, deny de state of resources.

Sake of dis, he call of President Akufo-Addo to introduce strict financial management guidelines den regulations to reduce corruption.

“We for enforce dis to reduce de waste and corruption Auditor General dey uncover every year” John Mahama talk.

“E be fair to say we never really fight against corruption under Akufo-Addo.”

'Slash down Ghc3.1 billion expenditure by office of de president'

“De budget of de Office of Govment Machinery over de last six years increase from over Ghc700 million to Ghc 3.1 billion in 2022” Former Prez John Mahama reveal.

According to him, “for expenditure rationalization to be successful, e for first start in de President office.

We go fit make substantial savings of Ghc 1 billion or more by slashing de budget of Office of Govment Machinery” he add.

'Suspend non-essential projects'

Ghana dey undertake a number of projects, some of which in de view of John Mahama no be important.

He explain say “funds for go into projects wey be necessary wey dem fit meet de pressing needs of our people inside de communities.”

Such projects he believe for have tangible impact on job creation and national development.

“If e no be too late, we go fit pull out of hosting de All-Africa Games sake of e go stretch our finances wey be small already by hundreds of millions of cedis” John Mahama talk.

'Re-visit operation feed yourself'

John Mahama tok on de need to develop homegrown solutions to help de economy of Ghana.

He talk about Ghana returning to de age of operation feed yourself around 1972 to 1976 wey produce massive results.

By producing tins like food locally, dis go reduce Ghana dependence on import goods which be major driver of inflation in de country.

'Military for stay loyal to de constitution of Ghana'

One of de highlights of John Mahama en speech be say he urge de military to respect de constitution of Ghana.

Dis be after President Akufo-Addo make same call on de military days ago.

“De current economic circumstances be bad, but e no dey give excuse for acts which be unconstitutional” he add.

'Sack Finance Minister Ken Ofori- Atta'

John Mahama accuse de finance ministry of championing “reckless borrowing spree” which be one of de causes of de economic woes.