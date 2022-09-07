Champions League group stage scores & fixtures on Tuesday inside fotos

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

54 minutes wey don pass

Chelsea begin di 2022/23 Uefa Champions League group stage wit defeat on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel team lose 1-0 for dia opening group match to Dinamo Zagreb.

Tuesday fixtures see a total of 23 goals from di eight matches played.

Manchester City and Shakhtar game produce di highest goals on Tuesday night four and five goals respectively.

Di group stage start on September 6 and e go end for November 2.

Na February 14 di knockout stages go begin and end wit di final for Istanbul on June 10, 2023.

Disappointing Chelsea lose by one goal to Dinamo Zagreb 6th September 2022

Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Luka Modrić score Real Madrid second goal, di defending champions score three goals for di second half against Celtic

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dinamo Zagreb players Dominik Livakovic celebrate wit Dino Peric afta dem beat Chelsea 1-0 for Croatia

Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Marco Reus score Borussia Dortmund first goal against Copenhagen

Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Noah Okafor score di first goal but Milan equalise to and end di match 1-1 for Salzburg

Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Shakhtar players celebrate dia ogbonge 4-1 win away to Leipzig

Sevilla 0-4 Man City

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Erling Haaland score twice as Manchester City beat Sevilla 4-0

Paris 2-1 Juventus

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kylian Mbappé score twice for di opening 22 minutes to help Paris beat Juventus 2-1

Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa