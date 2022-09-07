Champions League group stage scores & fixtures on Tuesday inside fotos
Chelsea begin di 2022/23 Uefa Champions League group stage wit defeat on Tuesday.
Thomas Tuchel team lose 1-0 for dia opening group match to Dinamo Zagreb.
Tuesday fixtures see a total of 23 goals from di eight matches played.
Manchester City and Shakhtar game produce di highest goals on Tuesday night four and five goals respectively.
Di group stage start on September 6 and e go end for November 2.
Na February 14 di knockout stages go begin and end wit di final for Istanbul on June 10, 2023.
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea
Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen
Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan
Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar
Sevilla 0-4 Man City
Paris 2-1 Juventus
Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa