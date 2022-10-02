Who dey Tinubu - Shettima APC Women Presidential Campaign team list

Wia dis foto come from, Other

2 October 2022, 09:38 WAT New Informate 47 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria ruling party di All Progressives Congress, APC on Saturday release dia list of those wey dey dia Women Presidential Campaign Team for di 2023 elections.

Campaign for di 2023 general election for Nigeria don officially begin afta di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) fix 28 September, 2022 as date for campaign to start ahead of di February election.

D﻿i team go work togeda for di success of di party for di presidential polls.

D﻿is women list dey come afta di party initially release a general list of di Presidential campaign council nominees.

J﻿ust like di first list - Di APC Presidential Council nominees list wey see di absence of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, di women list also see di absence of im wife, Dolapo Osinbajo.

First lady, Aisha Buhari meanwhile na di Grand Patron of di Tinubu/Shettima 2023 Women Presidential Campaign Team.

W﻿ho dey di list?

D﻿i total number of pipo wey make di list na 944 pipo.

D﻿i women campaign team dey made up of di Grand Patron wey be Aisha Buhari, Chairman na Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Co-Chairman na Hajiya Nana Shettima.

Di team also dey made up of coordinators, advisory council and different committees.

Oda ogbonge pipo wey take up positions dia na govnor wives, minister wives, politicians and oda ogbonge pipo from different works of life from entertainment to di media.

Some of di names for di list especially for di entertainment committee don dey generate conversations.

N﻿otable names among di Creative and Entertainment industry committee na Nollywood actor Joke Silva wey dey be di chairman, Mercy Johnson Okojie and Yoruba actors Fathia Balogun, Madam Saje, Sola Kosoko among odas.

W﻿hile under di Media and Strategic Committee, names like Abike Dabiri, Lauretta Onochie and Morayo Afolabi Brown stand out.

W﻿etin be di work of di campaign council?

Campaign na di period wen politicians dey tell di pipo wetin dem go do wen dem enta power.

Oga Christian Njigwum for interview wit BBC Pidgin say campaign council dey carry big responsibility.

Though voting na everi body responsibility, campaigns dey target different groups and dem dey use different style and language for dem.

E say wetin dey make members of campaign council dey plenty na sake of wetin di political party wan cover."

At di presidential level dem need to plan to cover all di 36 states of di federation and at di state level dem need to cover all dia local goment areas.

"Na those tins dey determine how di council dey be," di analyst tok.

Di aim na to target voters wey fit give di political party and di candidates votes dem need to win election.

Njigwum also say campaign councils dey also give chance to non-politicians to involve sake of policy documents.

E say, "di truth be say campaign council dey play important role for election period becos political parties and dia members no fit handle am alone.