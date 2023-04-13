British goment apologise to Peter Obi?

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Obi

28 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria Labour Party say British goment no apologise to dia presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Di party reveal dis one afta tori begin fly up and down say UK goment apologise to di LP presidential candidate.

Dis na afta immigration officers bin harass Obi for Heathrow airport last week.

‘’We no dey aware of any such apology, and we no issue any statement whatsoever’’ Diran Onifade Head, Obi-Datti Media tok.

Oga Onifade say dem go continue to torchlight any dubious or political motive, for pipo wey get hand for dis identity theft.

‘’We get every confidence in di ability of di British authorities to resolve di mata, to conclusion.'' E add.

Di party say Peter Obi don move on from di incident.

Oga Onifade say dem dey focus now totally on dia case for di Election Petition Tribunal.

Four political parties dey challenge di election victory of Nigeria President- elect Bola Tinubu for court.

Why officers detain Peter Obi for London 12th April 2023

How UK immigration officers detain Obi

Labour party say UK immigration officers bin harass and detain dia Presidential Candidate wen im travel to London.

Dem say di incident happun for Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom.

According to Obi party, di immigration officers carry am go corner.

LP say UK authorities bin detain and kwesion di former Anambra State govnor for impersonation offence, dem claim say pesin dey impersonate Obi for London.

According to im party na quick reactions from Nigerians for di airport save Peter Obi.

'Obidients' for airport save Obi

Onifade say dem kwesion Peter Obi for long time, wey dey very strange for one man wey live for over one decade for dat kontri.

“Since Obi face already dey international fame, especially for Nigerians. Africans home and for Diaspora wey dey likely to be Obidients, quickly raise dia voice and wonder why e dey delayed,” Onifade tok.