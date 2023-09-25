Supreme Court building catch fire - Wetin happun?

Wia dis foto come from, JUDICIARY

one hour wey don pass

Building of di Supreme Court for Nigeria catch fire on Monday morning.

Di building wey dey for di Three Arms Zone, for Nigeria capital Abuja contain di of some justices.

E neva too clear wetin bin cause di fire, but fire fighters bin go quench di heavy fire.

Tori wey BBC neva fit to confam be say office of three of di Supreme Court justices burn. Di extent of di burn also neva clear.

However, Dr Festus Akande, Director Of Press and Information for Supreme Court confam say some documents burn.

E also say di fire affect di chamber of one of di Supreme court Justices – but e no gree tok about di judge wey dey affected.

Di Supreme Court Director of Press say na “normal electrical problem” cause di fire.

“Wetin happun na normal, may be electrical problem wey cause di fire outbreak,” im tok.

E say dia staff bin quench di fire wit di fire extinguishers wey dem get for dia office dem.