Goment present weapon wey Chinese man allegedly use murder Nigerian girlfriend

17 November 2022, 15:36 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Prosecution lawyers don present di alleged weapon wey Chinese national Geng Quanrong allegedly use kill im Nigerian girlfriend Ummukulthum Sani for Kano state two months ago.

Di lawyers led by Musa Lawal wey be Attorney general of Kano state present di knife for court afta Inspector Chinda Chinwo wey be Nigeria Police testify for court.

Di inspector confam say na di knife dem seize afta arresting Quanrong - during di trial on Thursday.

Di Policeman also tell court how di Chinese national write for im statement say Ummukulthum slap am for face as e dey attempt to carry di dog wey she gift am comot from di house.

Wen e reach time to cross examine inspector Chinwo, di defence counsel Muhammad Danazumi ask di policeman weda dem do forensic examination for di scene of di crime - e answer ‘no’.

Na on September 16 Nigeria Police arrest di Chinese man wey dem say kill im university student girlfriend for inside her bedroom after e stab her with knife.

Last time for court

On Wednesday late Ummukulthum mama Fatima Sani appear for court wia she tok how di accused Quanrong come dia house for night and begin knock dia gate.

She explain say afta several knocking na im she comot go open di gate before di accused push her before allegely going inside her daughter room.

Sister to late Ummukulthum Hasiya Sani also testify for court wia she tok how dem dey peep through window.

She narrate how Quanrong allegedly manhandle dia sister before e kill her as e be say e lock di door from inside.

Next time for court

Wetin we call dis foto, Chinese national Geng Quanrong appear for court

Di case go continue on Friday 18 November.

Di prosecution lawyers say dem go present anoda three witnesses including Sadiq Sani wey be elder brother to late Ummukulthum.

Justice Sanusi Ado Ma’aji adjourn di mata to Friday so dat di case go continue while Nigeria Prisons staff carry di Chinese man back to dia facility.

Background of di case

According to family and residents of Janbulo wia di late lady dey stay area dem tell BBC Pidgin say Ummukulthum Sani and Geng bin dey date for sometime and wetin cause di problem no too dey clear at di time.

Eyewitnesses say dem slit di throat of Ummu on Friday night wen dem find her.

Bappa Sani na pesin wey dey stay same street with Ummukulthum and e tok say Ummu as dem dey call her bin marry before but di marriage no last before she start relationship wit di Chinese national, Geng.

“We sabi her for our street wella, she bin marry before but now na divorcee she be na afta sometime we hear say she don dey date dis Chinese man.”

“Yesterday (Friday) night, me I comot and no dey house na im pipo for my area call to tell me wetin happun say di Chinese man jump fence to gain access to her room before using knife to kill her.” E tok.

Ahmad Abdullahi na friend of di family and say dem dey inside di house but step out to go chop wen di incident happun.

“Ummu house na wia I dey most of di time because na like my family too, so me and her brother just comot to go chop around 9:35pm and by di time we come back we just see pipo full for front of di house na dia we know wetin happun.

“Geng na her long time boyfriend even before she marry dem dey togeda. Everybody for di house know am, in fact sometimes na inside di house dem dey siddon gist sef.

“Wetin I know be say dem dey get issues lately and she tell am say she no do again na wetin vex am be dat.”

E add say dem catch Geng as e bin allgedly dey try run comot di crime scene.

“Na afta as e dey try escape na im some pipo catch am in fact e first run come return to carry im car wey e park na dia dem hold am.

“We rush Ummu to nearby UMC hospital but doctors tell us say she don die even before we reach as she lose so much blood.” E tok.

Tok-tok pesin for Kano Police Command SP Abdullahi Haruna tell BBC Pidgin say dem don arrest di Chinese national and investigation into wetin happun dey go on at dis time.