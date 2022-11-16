South African residents stone three pit bull dogs to death for attacking one young girl

16 November 2022

Members of one community for Cape Town, South Africa, stone to death, den burn three pit bull dogs wey attack one young girl.

One local animal welfare charity bin report say di three pit bull dogs attack di pikin for one field for Gatesville neighbourhood of Cape Town.

She "sustain serious injuries and dem bin rush am go nearby hospital for treatment", Society for di Prevention of Cruelty Of Animals (SPCA) tok.

Di society add say, pipo attack di dogs, some bin dey stone dem, odas attack and hit dem "before dem burn dem to death".

Video of di burning show as pipo stand around di fire dey hail wit approval.

“We don tire for dis pipo wey dey wan parade wit dia pit bulls knowing say dem be danger to society. E no dey enough say dangerous criminals dey slaughter our pikin dem,” one area pesin tell tori pipo IOL.

Sunday attack dey happun just few days afta one eight years old boy die as one pit bull dog tear am to pieces and one three-year-old boy die afta two dogs target am, both for Free State province.

P﻿ipo surrender dia pit bull dogs

Pipo for Bloemfontein, Free state, South Africa surrender almost 50 of dia pit bull dog pets.

SPCA, say di pet owners bin dey surrender dia pit bulls dogs afta di attack of one 8-year-old pikin for weekend.

According to tori pipo Times Live, on Sunday 13 November, Free state police announce say dem shoot one pit bull afta e tear-tear di 8-year-old boy to death for im house for Vista Park, Bloemfontein.

Tori be say di dog bin escape from di area wia dem keep am, jump over fence, enta di neighbour compound around 2:00pm dat Sunday.

Police say di dog attack di pikin wey bin dey play alone, bite am seriously for neck and chest.

Di pikin die on di spot.

So many complain already bin dey ground on deadly attacks of pit bull dogs and pipo don dey call make dem ban am as domestic pet.

already nearly 90,000 pipo don sign online petition in support of di ban.

Sizwe Kupelo Foundation, wey dey behind di petition, say di push for di ban na "sake of di attacks wey be like e just dey continue nonstop".