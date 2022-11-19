How North Korea leader Kim Jong-un reveal im daughter to di world

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

one hour wey don pass

North Korea leader Kim Jong-un don appear wit im young daughter for public for di first time, and dis one confam long-time rumour say di girl exist.

Di girl wey pipo believe say her name na Kim Chu-ae join her papa for one inspection of di kontri largest intercontinental ballistic missile launch on Friday.

Papa and pikin stand togeda during di test wey US don condemn.

Oga Kim dey lead one of di world most secretive kontris and pipo no too sabi tori of im personal life.

North Korean state news agency KCNA publish many fotos of Jong-un and im daughter. For di fotos, both of dem hold hands while dem dey chat, dem dey speak wit officials and dem dey inspect missiles and watch di launch from one viewing deck.

One Michael Madden wey be North Korea expert for di Stimson Center for Washington DC tok say Chu-ae public appearance dey significant.

Oga Kim - di third generation for im family to lead North Korea - dey show pipo wey mata for im kontri say im still get firm grip on power, Oga Madden tell di BBC.

Wia dis foto come from, KCNA via Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Kim Jong-un stand wit di girl and pose for fotos as one ballistic missile launch

E tok say e fit be Oga Kim way of showing say “di fourth generation of power succession go come through my [blood]line".

E come afta reports say "e get some sort of conflict between [Oga Kim] and pipo wey mata for 2021", Oga Madden explain.

"If you challenge me, you go go down," na di message from Oga Kim, e tok.

Oga Madden tok say e believe say Chu-ae go dey between 12 and 13, wey mean say in about four to five years, she go dey prepare to go university or get into military service.

Wia dis foto come from, KCNA via reuters

For September, several North Korea experts report say dem show Chu-ae inside one video for di kontri National Day celebrations.

But dis na speculation, and di North Korean leadership no confam say na di leader daughter.

Di first time wey dem go mention Chu-ae existence na for 2013, afta retired American basketball star Dennis Rodman make one controversial trip to North Korea.

Oga Rodman tok say im spend time wit Oga Kim family, relaxing by di sea and im "carri dia baby Chu-ae".

Experts believe say Oga Kim fit get reach three pikin dem - two girls and one boy, wit Chu-ae being di oldest.