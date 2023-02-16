President Buhari don approve old N200 note as legal tender to April 10

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Presidency

16 February 2023, 05:56 WAT New Informate 9 minutes wey don pass

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari don direct di Central Bank of Nigeria to release di old notes of N200 for Nigerians to continue use am as legal tenders.

President Buhari wey address Nigerians on 16 February say di old 200 notes go continue to be legal tender till 10 April, 2023.

E say im find am necessary to address im kontri pipo as im continue to sustain di fight against insecurity.

Di President also express im sympathy sake of di difficulty Nigerians dey experience ova di naira redesign policy of di Central Bank of Nigeria.

Im re-assure Nigerians in strengthening di economy remains im priority and promise to continue to protect di interest of Nigerians at all times.

E say di evaluation and feedback show say gains don emerge from di CBN initiative even though di policy dey currently cause kasala across di kontri.

E say di policy go ensure say di exchange rate dey stable and also curb corruption.

President Buhari say e feel pained say di policy get unintended outcome.

''I have directed the cbn to ensure that our people are adequately educated on the policy.''

“I don direct di CBN to intensify collaboration wit anti-corruption agency say any pesin wey dey sabotage di policy go face di wrath of di law, di president tok.

Wetin dey happun for Nigeria now

Plenti things dey happun for Nigeria at di moment but di major ones wey dey bite di kontri hard na scarcity of naira and fuel.

Di naira redesign policy aka naira swap policy of di Central Bank of Nigeria wey direct pipo to stop to dey use old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes and embrace di new ones.

Di CBN bin extend di deadline for di swap from 31 January to 10 February 10 following complaints by many Nigerians but di Supreme Court come say di Federal Goment, di CBN, and di commercial banks gatz suspend di deadline till 15 February to allow dem hear di suit wey three state govnors - Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara bin file to challenge di police.

On 3 February, President Buhrai bin beg Nigerians to give am seven days to resolve di cash crunch after di Nigeria Governors Forum urge am to allow all old notes to dey circulate in di system to ease di hardship on ordinary Nigerians.

Di 10 February deadline wey di CBN govnor, Godwin Emefiele give for di old naira notes deadline don pass but di new naira notes dey scarce for di kontri.

Pipo dey find am hard to see money run dia daily activities wit many sleeping overnight for commercial banks ATM, so dem go fit withdraw money ahead of odas.

Dis scarcity of naira and di hardship wey im cause don dey make pipo para sotey, violent protest don dey erupt across di kontri.

Di Nigeria Governors Forum say di naira policy by di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) don cause kasala around di kontri and call on di apex bank to do sometin about am.

Di govnors say dem stand wit Nigerians wey dey experience difficulties sake of di naira re-design and cash withdrawal restriction policy of di apex bank.

Dem say di CBN and di Federal Goment gaTz listen to Nigerians and oda stakeholders before di policy cause ogbonge damage wey go dey too big for di next administration to fix.

Yawa gas for many parts of di kontri

From Ogun, to Ondo, to Oyo, Kwara and Edo down to Delta, angry Nigerians dey para and carry waka enter streets to protest.

Di peaceful protest mostly dey turn to riot for many places.

Protesters dey attacks commercial banks and destroying dia properties.

For oda places, dem dey attcak bank staffs and even blocking di roads wit bonfires.

Govnors like Zamfara, Ogun, Kano, Kaduna and Lagos don draw ear give banks for dia states to dey allow deposit of old naira notes or dem go show dem pepper.