US charge suspect wit murder ontop 4 July mass shooting

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

22 minutes wey don pass

One man wey chop accuse say e shoot for 4th July parade near Chicago don dey charged wit seven counts of murder, officials tok.

Robert Crimo, wey be 21, go dey punished "for di killing spree e do against our community", Lake County State Attorney Eric Rinehart tok.

Di attack for Highland Park leave seven dead and more dan 30 odas wunjure.

Oga Rinehart add say dozens more charges still dey against di shooter bifo of di investigation dey over.

"Dis ones just be di first of many charges wey go dey filed against Oga Crimo," e tok to cheers and applause from di crowd wey gather for di news conference on Tuesday.

"I want to emphasise say. More charges go dey".

Di suspect chop accuse say e fire 70 bullets from one high-power rifle down to di crowd and disguise imself as woman so e go fit escape along wit victims wey dey run.

Wia dis foto come from, POLICE HANDOUT

Afta eight-hour manhunt on Monday, police arrest Oga Crimo and dem discover am wit anoda second rifle wey resemble di one wey e bin use for di attack.

Three oda firearms also dey for im home. Police say di suspect get two contacts bifo wit law enforcement but still dey able to buy five guns for di past year.

Illinois state police say Oga Crimo bin sponsor im application for firearm licence for December 2019, wen e be just 19. But im uncle deny dis one for statement to di Chicago Sun.

For April 2019, police bin get one call to im house one week afta e reportedly try take im own life.

And for September 2019, police bin receive call by one family member wey say e bin don make violent threats to "kill everybodi".

Police bin respond and seize 16 knives, one dagger and one sword from im house.

E bin no dey arrested and no further action dey taken.

Officials on Tuesday bin call for education campaign to raise awareness of di state red flag laws, wey allow judge to order say make pesin wey dem see as dangerous weapons ghas dey seized and dey barred from buying more guns.

Di suspect dey expected to appear for court on Wednesday.

Six of the victims have been named so far. Dem include:

Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, die while dem dey protect dia two-year old son, wey no wunjure.

Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, dey visit family when di Mexican papa of eight dey shot for im wheelchair.

Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, dey work for one local synagogue for Highland Park, wey get one large Jewish population.

Stephen Straus, 88, be financial advisor and father of two. Im niece call bin am "one honourable man" wey "work im whole life.

"Katherine Goldstein, 64, bin take her daughter to Highland Park so she go fit reunite wit school friends, di New York Times bin report.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Many kwesions remain

By Nomia Iqbal for Highland Park, Illinois

Pipo still dey shock here. Some wey attend di parade don return to pick up dia belongings.

Few stand for silence as dem survey di remain and try remember wia dem bin sit ortanda wen di horror shelle.

One woman wey bin manage to escape say she dey get helep from community counsellors to process wetin bin shelle.

Di man wey chop accuse say e bring terror to dis town now don dey charged wit seven counts of murder - and there fit be more to come.

Applause and cheers ring out as di state attorney read out di charges for one news conference. But kwesions remain.

E don dey revealed say some years ago di suspect bin threaten to kill pipo and police bin seize im knife collection.

Pipo here now wan know why e bin dey able to legally buy plenti firearms last year.