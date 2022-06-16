Gist behind burning tanker driver Nigeria hero

"Na through my boy I sabi say di tanker wey I dey drive don catch fire".

Superman, Ejiro Otarigho wey drive burning tanker to open field tell BBC Pidgin wetin exactly happun for di fire incidentfor June 10 .

Ejiro na pesin wey sabi di área as im be from Agharho, Ughelli North Local Goment of Delta state South-South Nigeria.

Na Agbarho town wia di incident happun im dey live.

E tell BBC Pidgin say na March dis year im just marry but im dey expect im fifth pikin na im dis incident happun.

E tok how di bmoto boy bin call im attention to di fire. "E say oga see fire, di only tin wey just come my mind be say omo boy Edafe come down for di moto, e dey look me naim I say come down. I come slowdown make e jump comot".

"As e jump down, di first tin wey come my na oboy take dis moto eh just dey go Agbarho river".

E explain say di reason be say if im no move, if di tanker explode for wia im dey dat time pipo wey go die go plenti.

Plenti pipo dey di area wia di fire start

Ejiro also tok say di tin happun for evening wen pipo dey many for di junction wey dem dey call five junction for di area.

"Di more I dey go di more di fire dey light, I dey see am, I open di door for ground use one hand hold di horn".

Di driver tok say e drive di truck from di area wia plenti pipo dey go reach di river side bifo im finally park am dia as e no later fit drive am enter water.

E say na di next day wey im oga bin tow di motor to workshop so dem go fit dismatle am for scrap.

Im say di only tin wey bin dey im mind as e dey drive di moto be make e no burn pipo.

“All those time fear no grab me bicos if fear come I no go get concentration”

“Wen I reach house na im my wife say e be like say I just forget dem, I no use dem take join for my plan oh, na im I laff, na im I say make e no vex”.

"Na wetin God put for my mind dat time na im be wetin I do”, Ejiro tok.

E say di joy be say na only di truck burn and if im no try save pipo di truck go still burn and lives and property go lost for di incident, as na fuel im carry.

E say even though di heat bin plenti, e still dey happy say e no die.