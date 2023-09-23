Wetin fit help reduce high blood pressure?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Author, Michelle Roberts

Role, Digital health editor

38 minutes wey don pass

If you meditate for around 45 minutes evri day e go cut stress-related high blood pressure.

Na wetin one new guideline advise pipo wey dey suffer from dis kain sickness to do.

Oda tips from di International Society of Hypertension include to take time out to listen to music, do yoga and practice wetin dem call mindfulness.

But di medical advice – to stop smoking and cut down on salt - still stand.

Also experts recommend new "body and mind" lifestyle goals.

According to di position paper wey dem publish for di Journal of Hypertension, enough scientific evidence dey now for some oda kain treatment.

'Blood pressure drugs dey work better for night' 23rd October 2019

Na so one of di authors wey be, UK blood pressure expert Prof Bryan Williams, tok for exclusive interview wit BBC: "E sound one kain e no dey like, for example, taking drugs but these tins dey make important contribution to reducing di effects of stress for di cardiovascular system and di evidence dey increase.

"Plenty tins dey wey pipo fit do for themselves. All of us need to take am easy and say, actually, I suppose fit find 30 minutes of my day to get small time to myself and slow down and just relax - whether na to listen to music, go for a walk or go gym and do exercise."

Oda tips to help lower blood pressure?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

High blood pressure na di number one cause of premature death.

E dey put pressure for di heart and blood vessels wey, in di long term, fit lead to heart disease, heart attacks and strokes.

More dan one billion pipo or one in four adults worldwide get high blood pressure.

Dis na wetin di panel of experts from 18 countries advise:

Try daily stress-busting strategies like meditation, deep breathing, yoga and mindfulness

Consider to practice gratitude by focusing on positive tins wey you dey thankful for, and do acts of kindness to gain a sense of wellbeing

Chill out and listen to calm music for at least 25 minutes, three times a week

To take your mind comot from di daily hustle dey important and dis dey contribute to di collective stress-busting effect for your mind and heart, na so Prof Williams tok.

Oda good habits na to stay physically active and to sleep well - you fit want use fitness gadgets and apps to track your steps, sleep and progress, di advice tok.

Prof Williams, wey be specialist for University College London, say: "No be how long you sleep but also na di quality of sleep. And di evidence suggest say most pipo suppose try to achieve seven hours of good quality sleep to try reduce di effects of di stress of not sleeping and not decompressing."

TikTok trends

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Im say di guidelines dey designed to show a more complete approach to controlling blood pressure.

"Wetin we dey try to do na to look all di evidence from all di different tins wey dey pop up for social media and try to work out how much of am get scientific backing and di ones wey no get."

Di evidence suggest say:

Eating fish or taking Omega-3 fish oil supplement fit help

Gut health dey important too - and taking probiotics and eating plenty of fibre na good idea

To drink tea and coffee dey fine, but to take plenty energy drinks wey get large amounts of caffeine no dey recommended

Dey careful wit liquorice tea – Dis fit raise blood pressure

Beetroot and pomegranate juices fit get di opposite effect and help lower blood pressure, perhaps because e get nitrate compounds - doctors dey use nitrate for medications to dilate, relax or widen blood vessels

Another tip, if you want to exercise outdoors, run for park or stroll away from busy roads - because air pollution dey bad for di heart and lungs.

Prof Williams say: "Data wey dey come from some kontris now dey show say air pollution get effect on cardiovascular function."

Lifestyle changes suppose be di first-line approach to treat and prevent high blood pressure, but doctors fit add melecin if need be, na so di guidance, endorsed by European Society of Hypertension, tok.

Dr Pauline Swift from Blood Pressure UK say one of di quickest ways to lower blood pressure, especially if you get high blood pressure, na to reduce di salt you dey take. Even if you no dey add am to your food, processed food get plenty salt.

"If you eat too much salt, e dey cause your body to store extra water, wey go raise your blood pressure.

"To eat more fruit and vegetables and regular exercise, like walking, jogging, cycling, swimming or dancing, also dey lower blood pressure by reducing blood vessel stiffness so blood fit flow more easily."

Jo Whitmore, Senior Cardiac Nurse for British Heart Foundation welcome di recommendations e call dem " authoritative breakdown" of how our lifestyles fit influence our blood pressure.