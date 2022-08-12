American model dey charged wit murder of Nigerian boyfriend - Police

Wia dis foto come from, Miami-Dade Attorney

35 minutes wey don pass

Instagram model, Courtney Clenney, dey face secondary degree murder charge, Police for America don declare.

Clenny allegedly stab her Nigerian boyfriend Christian Toby Obumseli to death for Miami, United States, police confirm to BBC Pidgin on Friday.

Police finally arrest and detain di 26-year-old Clenney for Hawaii wit plan to extradited her go Miami-Dade County to face trial.

Ed Griffith, tok tok pesin for Miami police tell BBC Pidgin say investigation indict Clenny.

She use knife stab her boyfriend for chest wey lead to im death, Griffith tok.

Why police consider dis Nollywood actor death as 'murder' 13th July 2022

How e happun

Yermain Briceno, di homicide detective wey investigate di matter, say di incident happun on 3 April, 2022 for di house of di two young pipo.

Di wahala start wen Clenny and Obumseli begin argue.

Wetin cause di argument no clear – but authorities confam say di two pipo dey “toxic relationship” for more dan two years.

“E clear say di victim use dangerous weapon stab di victim for chest. Na di defendant use her hand call 911 emergency service to report wetin happun.

“Telephone recording reveal wia she dey tell di victim say she dey sorry. Meanwhile di victim also dey tok say im no fit fell im hand again.

“Di defendant claim say she arm herself wit di knife afta di victim push her hit wall and her her neck.

"Police check her body for physical injury but we no see any tin to confam her claim.

Wia dis foto come from, Miami-Dade Attorney Wetin we call dis foto, E-ray of Obumsile wey show di impact of di stab

Autopsy report

Di document wey Miami police provide to BBC Pidgin also show di report of di autopsy.

Na chief medical examiner Kenneth Hitchins conduct di autopsy.

For di report wey e present to Miami-Dade Police, di defendant allegedly use knife puncture di artery of Obumsile for chest.

Di defendant bin claim say na throw she throw di knife but di autopsy report show say na stab she stab di victim.

“Di knife enta di down angle deep up to 980 centimetres” of di victim chest.

Four month investigation

Wia dis foto come from, Miami-Dade Attorney Wetin we call dis foto, Police charge Clenny wit second-degree murder

Di Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez release detail of di arrest warrant on Clenny on Thursday.

Fernandez say di investigation by Miami police homicide detectives and prosecutors into Clenney case take four months.

“Conclusion, di evidence in di case in totality show say di victim and di defendant dey inside toxic domestic relationship for over two years.

“Di incidents of violence begin rise wit defendant throwing and using weapons on different occasions.

“Na di incidents lead to wetin happun on 3 April 2022 wit di defendant acting without justification wey cause di death of di victim,” di investigation report tok.

Despite di report of di investigation Courtney Clenney say she go defend herself for court.