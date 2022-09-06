We dey aim to end insecurity by 2023- Aregbesola

31 minutes wey don pass

Tamara Ebiwei

Broadcast Journalist, BBC News Pidgin

Wia dis foto come from, @MinOfInteriorNG

Nigeria Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, don promise Nigerians say goment go restore peace and total security to evri straight or bending corner for di kontri by di end of dis year.

Oga Aregbesola say im Ministry don fulfill di mandates of maintaining internal security.

"Ministry of Interior, through di four agencies don contribute to economic development by facilitating di entry, operations and establishment of foreigners and foreign firms to do business for Nigeria",

"We go continue to work for di peace of di nation and stop elements wey dey threaten di pipo; we go bear di full powers of di goment to secure evri inch of our land; we no go rest until peace dey fully restored to Nigeria" Aregbesola tok

Insecurity go end by 2023?

While Oga Rauf Aregbesola assure kontri pipo of dia safety evritime and peaceful co-existence, e tok say dem go fit achieve am especially wit di kain work wey dem dey do now.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed tok say di govment dey neutralise terrorists, dem dey also capture dem.

E add say dem don aso relaease pipo wey criminals dey hold hostage.

Oga Lai Mohammed explain say, even though small small crimes still dey happun " security agencies don recorded huge success wey translates to di peace wey dey across di country recently.

"Di recent arrest of perpetrators of Owo Church attack and Kuje prison's escapees attest to di fact say 'criminal go only run but can't hide'.

Dem no tok as dem wan take achieve dis plan, but dem sure say e go happun.

Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola also make reference to di Kuje Prison attack wey happun on July 5, 2022 wen e face di House of Representative joint Committee wey dey investigate di Kuje Prison break.

Kuje Prison attack how far?

Oga Rauf Aregbesola, wen e face di House of Representative Joint Committee wey dey investigate di Kuje Prison break tok say na a total of 888 inmates, comprising 64 terror suspects na im escape from di prison.

E tell di committee say di general state of insecurity for di kontri calls for serious concern, e blame di situation on previous govments, e say di present administration inherit plenti challenges.

"On di 5th of July around 10pm, a huge number of elements wey I believe to be terrorists of a particularly brand come in large numbers to attack our facility.

For di facility dat day we get 65 military personnel stationed for Kuje to protect di facility on di day of di invasion, 31 military personnel of di Nigerian Army, 5 personnel of MPOL 21, five personnel of MOPOL 50, two personnel of counter terrorism unit of Nigeria Police, two personnel of Kuje police division, 7 personnel of Nigeria Immigration, 3 personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, 10 personnel of Correctional Armed squad”

"Dis 65 pipo dey dia for specific responsibility of resisting and preventing any attack.

And all of dem cari arms.” E tok

“On di night of di attack, Kuje accommodated 994 inmates out of which 64 be terror suspects, Boko Haram, ISWAP and odas.

888 inmates escape during di attack, among dem na 554 wey dey on awaiting trial, 71 na convicts, 36 dey on death row and 17 on life imprisonment." E tok

Oga of di Joint Committee Shaaban Sharada para say di Service Chiefs wey e invite three times no show face.

E vex say di attack last for hours but no formidable resistance from di security personnel wey dey send go dia and di security agencies for di Federal Capital Territory.

Insecurity for Nigeria

Nigeria don dey suffer plenti insecurity issues, for di kontri for all di geo-political zone.

Di issues of kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and child theft dey dey for news almost on a daily basis.

Some of di recent security attacks for di kontri na wen gunmen attack President Muhammadu Buhari advanced team Guards Brigade convoy wen e dey travel for Sallah celebration.

Di Abuja/Kaduna train attack wey happun for March, di attack kill pipo and some of di surviving passengers still dey as hostages wit dia abductors.

Di Kuje prison break and many odas.

Security intelligence bring out plenti warning and intelligence report say jaguda pipo dey plan to attack differnent parts of di kontri.

Govment also close Federal Govment College Kwali sake of fear of terrorists attack fe w months ago.