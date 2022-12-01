Woman chop arrest for ontop accuse say she behead her 10-month-old pikin

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

28 minutes wey don pass

Police don arrest one woman ontop accuse say she behead her 10-month-old daughter.

Di incident hapun for Ugep community for Yakurr Local Goment Area of Cross River State, south-south Nigeria.

Di tok-tok pesin for di state police command SP Irene Ugbo tell BBC Pidgin di say incident happun on Tuesday.

She say pipo bin wan attack di mother of two for di alleged crime but dem intervene.

Di police rescue her and put her for protective custody.

C﻿ase of mental health?

According to di state police tok-tok pesin, dem carry di woman go di criminal investigation department since na homicide case.

S﻿P Irene say police don begin investigation already.

She also say dem go carry out mental health check on di suspect before dem know di next line of action.

"﻿We dey ontop di mata to ascertain wetin make her carry out dat kind act," she tok.

Oda cases of mama wey kill pikin

Dis no be di first time police go dey gbab women ontop accuse say dem kill dia pikin.

Dis kain tori dey make pipo dey wonder wetin really dey happun?

Similar mata happun for Enugu State, southeast Nigeria for 2018 where one 21-year-old woman enta police net sake of accuse say she allegedly kill her newborn baby.

Police say di resident of Royal Lodge Agbani for Nkanu West Local Goment Area of di state allegedly kill di pikin before her residents get to di scene.

Similar incident also happun for October 2022 for Olocha-Adogba for Awgu community of Awgu Local Goment Area of Enugu State wia one 18-year-old girl and her mama chop arrest sake of accuse say dem conspire to kill her newborn pikin

Police tok say preliminary investigation show say di mama of di newborn use kitchen knife to stab di pikin to death moments afta she deliver di baby.

For Anambra State, southeast Nigeria one woman enta police net afta she allegedly flog her three-year-old daughter to death for October 2022.

Report bin komot say wen di woman realise say her pikin don die, she allegedly put di corpse for inside bag and dump am inside one bush for Amikwo, Akwa, di state capital.

Na some residents and security agents gbab di suspect, wey take dem to di bush where she allegedly dump di bodi wey don rotten.