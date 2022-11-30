Court remand doctor Femi Olaleye for prison for alleged child defilement

Wia dis foto come from, Dr Femi Olaleye

3 hours wey don pass

Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court for Ikeja Lagos Nigeria on Wednesday remand one medical doctor Olufemi Olaleye ontop accuse say e allegedly defile im wife 15 years old niece.

Di 57 years old doctor dey work wit di Optical Cancer Care hospital Lagos.

Lagos state goment bin sama two count charge of defilement and sexual assault by penetration on di doctor.

Di doctor plead not guilty to di charges. Di court grant am bail to di tune of 50million naira.

Di judge say make dem keep am for Ikoyi correctional facility pending wen e go meet im bail conditions.

Part of im bail conditions na say make im provide two sureties wey go also get 50 million naira each.

Both sureties go also provide evidence of tax payment for di last three years.

Di court also rule say di defendant must deposit im international passport including im British passport.

Court say make e submit original documents of im property to di registrar of di court.

Earlier di defense counsel Babatunde Ogala bin request di court to grant bail to im client say e dey willing to follow di trial and no go run away, say im ready to provide credible sureties wey go stand for am.

But di prosecution counsel Babajide Martins bin challenge di bail application say di defendant na flight risk and fit interfere wit di proceedings as im dey close to di wife and di wife niece wey be di victim.

But di judge Rahmon Oshodi rule say make dem keep di defendant for correctional centre until im perfect im bail conditions.