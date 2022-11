Fifa World Cup fixtures and all you need sabi

Di 2022 Fifa men World Cup for Qatar na just 19 days away.

32 teams go compete for eight groups wey include five African teams.

Di five African teams wey qualify na Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, Morocco and Tunisia.

Some big names go miss out on di tournament sake of injury.

Defending champions France go dey without Ngolo Kante and Paul Pogba while Portugal go miss Diego Jota for di tournament.

Dis na all you need sabi about di Fifa tournament wey dey happun for Qatar.

Wen and wia di 2022 World Cup dey take place?

Di 2022 World Cup for Qatar go kick off on Sunday November 20 for Al Bayt Stadium.

Dat day na wen di hosts go play Ecuador for dia Group A match.

Di tournament go run from November 20 to December 18.

Qatar 2022 World Cup groups

Na 32 teams go compete for di 2022 World Cup and dem dey in eight groups of four:

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

World Cup format and schedule explanation

Four matches go take place every day during di group stage, e go last for a 12-day period.

Di winners and di pipo wey finish second go qualify for di round of 16.

Just like Afcon, World Cup get third place match.

Di third place match go take place for December 17.

Which stadiums go host di World Cup matches?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na di Khalifa Stadium go host England vs Iran group B match

Di group games go take place across eight stadiums wey be:

Al Bayt Stadium,

Khalifa International Stadium,

Al Thumama Stadium,

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium,

Lusail Stadium,

Ras Abu Aboud Stadium

Education City Stadium

Al Janoub Stadium

2022 Fifa World Cup fixtures based on West Africa Time (WAT)

Sunday November 20

Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off na 5pm)

Monday November 21

Group B: England vs Iran (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off na 2pm)

Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 5pm)

Group B: USA vs Wales (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off na 8pm)

Tuesday November 22

Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off na 11am)

Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off na 2pm)

Group C: Mexico vs Poland (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off na 5pm)

Group D: France vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off na 8pm)

Wednesday November 23

Group F: Morocco vs Croatia (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off na 11am)

Group E: Germany vs Japan (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off na 2pm)

Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off na 5pm)

Group F: Belgium vs Canada (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off na 8pm)

Thursday November 24

Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off na 11am)

Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off na 2pm)

Group H: Portugal vs Ghana (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off na 5pm)

Group G: Brazil vs Serbia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off na 8pm)

Friday November 25

Group B: Wales vs Iran (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off na 11am)

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off na 2pm)

Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off na 5pm)

Group B: England vs USA (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off na 8pm)

Saturday November 26

Group C: Tunisia vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off na 11am)

Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off na 2pm)

Group D: France vs Denmark (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off na 5pm)

Group C: Argentina vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off na 8pm)

Sunday November 27

Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off na 11am)

Group F: Belgium vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off na 2pm)

Group F: Croatia vs Canada (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off na 5pm)

Group E: Spain vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off na 8pm)

Monday November 28

Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off na 11am)

Group G: South Korea vs Ghana (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off na 2pm)

Group H: Brazil vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off na 5pm)

Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off na 8pm)

Tuesday November 29

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off na 4pm)

Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off na 4pm)

Group B: Wales vs England (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off na 8pm)

Group B: Iran vs USA (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off na 8pm)

Wednesday November 30

Group D: Australia vs Denmark (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off na 4pm)

Group D: Tunisia vs France (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off na 4pm)

Group C: Poland vs Argentina (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off na 8pm)

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off na 8pm)

Thursday December 1

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off na 4pm)

Group F: Canada vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off na 4pm)

Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off na 8pm)

Group E: Japan vs Spain (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 8pm)

Friday, December 2

Group G: South Korea vs Portugal (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off na 4pm)

Group G: Ghana vs Uruguay (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off na 4pm)

Group H: Serbia vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off na 8pm)

Group H: Cameroon vs Brazil (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off na 8pm)

Round of 16

Saturday December 3

49 - Winners of Group A vs Runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off na 4pm)

50 - Winners of Group C vs Runners-up of Group D (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off na 8pm)

Sunday December 4

52 - Winners of Group D vs Runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; kick-off na 4pm)

51 - Winners of Group B vs Runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off na 8pm)

Monday December 5

53 - Winners of Group E vs Runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off na 4pm)

54 - Winners of Group G vs Runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off na 8pm)

Tuesday December 6

55 - Winners of Group F vs Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off na 4pm)

56 - Winners of Group H vs Runners-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off na 8pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday December 9

58 - Winners of 53 vs Winners of 54 (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off na 4pm)

57 - Winners of 49 vs Winners of 50 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; Kick- off na 8pm)

Saturday December 10

60 - Winners of 55 vs Winners of 56 (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; kick-off na 4pm)

59 - Winners of 51 vs Winners of 52 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off na 8pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday December 13

61 - Winners of 57 vs Winners of 58 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off na 8pm)

Wednesday December 14

62 - Winners of 59 vs Winners of 60 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off na 8pm)

Saturday December 17

63 - Third place play-off (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off na 3pm)

Final

Sunday December 18