M﻿anchester United get tight opponent for Europa league play-off

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

27 minutes wey don pass

Di play-off round of di Europa League go see Premier League side, Manchester United play against Spanish giants, Barcelona.

Di last time di clubs meet na for di quarter finals of di Uefa Champions League for April 2019 for Camp Nou.

Barcelona win di game 3-0 to qualify for di semi-finals on a 4-0 aggregate score.

United and Barca don meet several times including for one of di Uefa champions league finals for 2011.

UEFA Europa League playoffs fixtures

Oda fixtures for di draw wey hold for Nyon, Switzerland on Monday na;

Sporting Lisbon vs FC Midtjylland

Juventus vs Nantes

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rennes

Ajax vs Union Berlin

Sevilla vs PSV

Bayer Leverkusen vs Monaco

RB Salzburg vs Roma

Di first leg of di matches go hold on 16 February while di return leg na a week later, 23 February.

Europa League Round of 16 draw?

Di Europa League knockout playoffs go determine di eight teams wey go join di eight Europa League group winners for di round of 16 of di competition.

Doz wey top dia groups na; Arsenal, Betis, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Feyenoord, Freiburg, Real Sociedad and Union Saint-Gilloise.

Di draw go hold one day afta di conclusion of di knockout playoffs round: on Friday, 24 February, 2023.

During di draw, group winners of di Europa League go dey seeded – di teams wey qualify from di play-off qualifiers go form di unseeded group.